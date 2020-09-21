MeeamiTech Launches AI Based Noise Suppression for Windows, Android and iOS and Mac OS to Eliminate Background Noise from Voice and Video Calls

Deep-Learning AI based ClearConference™ mutes 100+ noises in audio and video calls while maintaining speech clarity for best conference call experience on all devices

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Meeami Technologies today announced the industry’s first context aware Deep-Learning based noise suppression ClearConference™ for voice and video calls. It is available on Windows, Android, iOS and Mac OS.

ClearConference™ delivers industry’s best voice and video conference call experience by muting 100+ background noises while maintaining speech clarity. It adds no lag while processing (latency less than 10 ms) and maintains user experience even though the sound packets are processed for noise removal.

ClearConference™ driver on Windows and Mac OS can be used with all existing conferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, WebEx, Go-To-Meeting and others. The performance of ClearConference™ is independent of the device and works on all laptops and desktops.

ClearConference™ is also available as library for Android, iOS, Windows and Linux for integration in the client applications and in the cloud network.

ClearConference™ uses trained Deep Learning models in conjunction with MeeamiTech’ s expertise in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to give Industry’s best performing Noise Suppression in heavy noise conditions including negative SNR cases.

“With most of the world working from home, it is important that people have a reliable and efficient conversations in conference calls. This means muting all background noise in home conditions such as kitchen noise, baby crying, keyboard clicks and more,” said Krishna Yarlagadda, CEO, Huddl Inc. Huddl has integrated ClearConference™ in Huddl Conferencing app on Android and iOS to give its user base a noise free experience. Huddl application is available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“ClearConference™ has this unique ability to dynamically switch to a low complexity model when in a relatively clean environment that has only a few types of background noises such as at home and in office. This helps extend battery life delivering more noise free conference calls in a single charge,” said Senthil Mani, Chief R&D at MeeamiTech.

About Meeami Technologies

Meeami Technologies, a spin-off of the former media processing and real-time communications group of Imagination Technologies, is the recognized leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT technology platforms for voice, video and messaging applications. To see how Meeami is helping top-tier OEM, IC and carrier customers, with embedded software, mobile apps and end-to-end communications solutions, visit: www.meeamitech.com.

