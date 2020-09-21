Expedia Group Unveils New Widgets and App Clip for iOS 14

Technological advancements across Brand Expedia, Hotwire and Vrbo mobile apps simplify travel

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) today released new versions of the Brand Expedia®, Hotwire® and Vrbo® iOS apps to take advantage of the capabilities available in iOS 14. The features will unlock new ways to view the latest travel deals with Hotwire, and easily access upcoming reservation details booked through Brand Expedia and Vrbo.





“Given all that is happening right now, many people across the globe are looking to travel as a way to cope and recharge during this crisis through a change of scenery, exploration and the chance to safely create new memories,” said Tucker Moodey, President of Retail Product & Technology, Expedia Group. “Harnessing the latest iOS 14 features, our brands joined forces to provide added support and greater transparency to help travelers plan and find much-needed discounts, making travel more accessible and worry-free.”

With iOS 14, Brand Expedia, Hotwire and Vrbo provide users with more information at a glance on the home screen, and a summary of the updates to each app follows:

Brand Expedia

Hotwire : Designed for the brand’s growing base of app users which doubled between May and August 2020, Hotwire’s last-minute deal widget keeps customers apprised of the best bargains. Since 80% of Hotwire customers book the day before or the day of their trip in the app, Hotwire created the widget to show the top local weekend getaways under $200 per night from their current location, or the best deals across Hotwire if location is not enabled. In addition to the widget, Hotwire also has a new App Clip that provides hotel information including ratings, and allows users to easily book with one tap using Apple Pay. The new features will help customers save an average of 52% on last-minute accommodation bookings when compared to the listed rate two weeks prior.

The updated apps can be used by anyone on an iPhone with iOS 14 installed, and each app is available to download on the App Store at no cost. The Orbitz® and Travelocity® apps will also support iOS 14 and include an upcoming trip widget in their next release.

