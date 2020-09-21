CPACharge Introduces New Mobile App for Busy CPAs to Get Paid Faster, More

With new app and Bluetooth reader/swiper, contactless payments are even easier for CPAs

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accountants across the country are navigating changing rules, deadlines, client expectations and in the current pandemic—tech competency. That’s why CPACharge—the leading online payment solution for CPAs, enrolled agents and other accounting professionals—is excited to announce its first-ever mobile app and a new Bluetooth card reader/swiper.

The CPACharge mobile app is user-friendly technology that takes the burden out of getting paid, and is available for download today for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

CPACharge provides accounting professionals with a secure, simple way to accept client credit, debit and ACH payments. With the release of the new app and Bluetooth card reader/swiper, CPAs have yet another flexible tool in their arsenal of payment technology.

In addition to making it easier for CPAs to accept payment from their clients, the new app and swiper also provide a modern, contactless way for clients to submit payment quickly and with minimal effort.

“We’re excited to provide another contactless payment method that CPACharge clients can use to accept client payments,” said Tom West, CEO of CPACharge. “With so many CPAs, EAs and accounting professionals working remotely these days, our new mobile app, combined with our available card reader/swiper, will help them manage business on the go while also providing their clients a simple, secure payment experience.”

With this new release, CPACharge users can now:

Accept magstripe cards, EMV chip cards and NFC/contactless payments

Digitally capture client signatures

Deposit payments into specific bank accounts

View receipts and email copies directly to clients

Browse, void and refund previous transactions

CPACharge users can start using the new app immediately by downloading it for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment technology developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 30 software solutions and is trusted by 150,000 professionals. CPACharge is offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by many other CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com.

