The Bob Ross Channel Available Now on Redbox’s Free Live TV Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company’s popular The Bob Ross Channel is now available on Redbox’s Free Live TV streaming platform. Cinedigm already has streaming channels Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel available on Free Live TV.

Long-established as America’s destination for entertainment, Redbox is once again providing their users with even more value, choice and convenience with Redbox Free Live TV. The new service is curated to the interests of the broad Redbox audience, offering a wide-range of popular movies and television to enjoy.

“Since its launch in March, The Bob Ross Channel has been quickly embraced by streaming viewers,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “We are excited that Redbox will introduce Bob Ross’ legacy to many new viewers and provide long-time fans a means to access Bob Ross on a free ad-supported basis.”

“Bob Ross left an incredible legacy as an artist and was an inspiration for millions of people around the world,” said Laura Florence, Director, Content Partnerships for Redbox. “We’re thrilled to add the channel to our service and continue delighting fans and giving voice to Bob Ross for a new generation to discover him.”

The Bob Ross Channel showcases memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm has produced and distributed special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing, free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

Redbox’s Free Live TV viewers can easily enjoy Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel exclusive programming libraries by clicking “Free Live TV” and selecting their preferred channel within the Redbox app for the Roku® platform, iPhone®, Apple TV®, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America’s leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including free live TV. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company’s expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com.

