Papa John’s Announces Plans for New Global Headquarters in Atlanta Area to Accelerate Long-Term Growth and Innovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced plans to open a new global headquarters in the Metro Atlanta, GA region, where menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; HR; diversity, equity and inclusion; communications; and development functions will be located. IT, supply chain, and legal teams will remain in the Louisville, KY headquarters. Papa John’s also maintains a headquarters office outside of London, UK, where its international operations are managed.

Papa John’s new headquarters in Metro Atlanta is a key element of a broader reorganization of corporate functions, reflecting the company’s ongoing transformation into a brand and culture that can effectively and efficiently deliver on the company’s purpose, values and strategic business priorities. The opening of the new Atlanta location and related organizational changes are expected to be completed by the summer of 2021 and do not affect Papa John’s company-owned or franchised stores or its nationwide network of quality control centers (QCCs).

“ Shortly after setting a new strategic direction for Papa John’s late last year, we began to assess the optimal corporate organization to support our restaurants and our brand’s long-term growth,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO. “ With strong momentum and our potential expanding every day, we are investing in capabilities for future innovation and global growth, improving efficiencies, and better aligning our organization around the strategies that are driving our near- and long-term success.”

Mr. Lynch continued, “ We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region. Metro Atlanta’s deep talent pool and its world-class airport connecting us to the domestic and international markets that are key to our brand’s future will accelerate our long-term growth. Atlanta is also our largest corporate-owned restaurant market and the location of our newest and most sophisticated QCC. The Louisville headquarters – Papa John’s home for 36 years – remains essential to the company’s success and we look forward to continuing to be a great corporate partner in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The company is currently in discussions with a number of potential office locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area and expects to complete the selection process by the end of 2020.

Papa John’s Chief People and Diversity Officer Marvin Boakye added, “ These changes to our corporate structure and team mark another milestone in Papa John’s ongoing transformation into a more innovative brand with a culture that is focused on diversity, inclusion and winning.”

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, KY. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of June 28, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company communications that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding: our plans to open the new Atlanta, GA location and the related organizational, employment and real estate changes that are expected to be made in connection therewith; the potential business impact of such changes; opportunities for future innovation and growth; our plans to improve efficiencies; our ongoing transformation; our strategy and plans to improve our brand and culture; our plans to minimize disruption during the transition; and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions which are based on currently available information, including assumptions about our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including risks related to: the impact of governmental restrictions on freedom of movement and business operations including quarantines, social distancing requirements and mandatory business closures; the virus’s impact on the availability of our workforce; the potential disruption of our supply chain; changes in consumer demand or behavior; the overall contraction in global economic activity, including rising unemployment; our liquidity position; our ability to navigate changing governmental programs and regulations relating to the pandemic; and the increased risk of phishing and other cyber-attacks. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in “ Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, and in “ Part II. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 29, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Madeline Chadwick, 502-261-4189



SVP, Communications



Madeline_Chadwick@papajohns.com

Jeffrey Mathews / Dan Gagnier, 646-569-5711



Gagnier Communications



PapaJohns@gagnierfc.com

Investors:

Steve Coke, 502-261-7272



Interim Principal Financial and Accounting Officer



Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy



Steve_Coke@papajohns.com