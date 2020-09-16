Voodle Launches Desktop & Android Capabilities as Virtual Workers Increasingly Turn to Short Video Communications for Collaboration

Asynchronous Short Video App for Teams Now Available Across Any Device, Allowing Remote Workforces to Conveniently Share Important Moments & Streamline Workflows

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voodle, a next-generation asynchronous short video app for business, built to help teams overcome the challenges of the new workplace by transforming the way information is shared and discovered across an organization, today launched a free stand alone web application and introduced support for Android devices. Voodle is now available on both iOS and Android, as well as any web-enabled computer, allowing colleagues to easily record and share important moments from anywhere they work.

With the click of a mouse or tap of the finger, short videos can be recorded and shared with coworkers across the Voodle platform – or to other business applications, like Slack, Salesforce and Hubspot. Recording from a webcam is as straightforward and simple as using the app. Create a Voodle from any page in the web app, add a description including hashtags for easy search and discoverability, and post it to a channel for the team to watch.

“In this COVID-era, when many employees are working from home, it’s no longer just the salespeople and account managers on the road that need to stay connected to the team – it’s everyone,” said Rachel Lanham, the Chief Customer Officer of Voodle. “With these added Voodle capabilities, workers can quickly create short videos that keep teams more closely connected and up-to-speed on important information – whether it’s from the home office or anywhere business takes them – regardless of the device they are using.”

Mystery, a Seattle startup specializing in providing personalized in-home and night-out adventures, has adopted Voodle as a primary business communication tool. The growing company is using the asynchronous short video platform to provide on-the-ground updates to the entire team, as well as across specific departments. In particular, Mystery uses Voodle to document the build of its new warehouse; the marketing team shares Voodle action shots during new photoshoots; and new employees use Voodle to get to know others in the company.

“Our team misses office life, but we’ve created a number of fun Voodle channels that have really helped replace some of those daily interactions, bonding moments and team experiences that we’d otherwise have in person,” said Shane Kovalsky, Co-founded and CEO at Mystery. “Voodle has helped us to strengthen our culture in a remote work environment – and allowed us to get to know our team as people, not just colleagues. It’s almost like we never left the office. And now that we can use Voodle from our desktops and on Android devices, we’ll be more closely connected than ever. I’m a firm believer that a fully functioning and well-connected team requires more than a Slack dialogue or a Zoom meeting.”

It’s easy to get started using Voodle. Visit www.voodle.com and download the Voodle app on a phone or desktop, create a team – and then make and share voodles with colleagues, teams, or your entire organization. Read more here.

About Voodle

Voodle is the short video app for business. Teams use Voodle to capture, share and discover important business moments as they happen. It’s the fastest and most effective way to connect employees with information that drives action across the organization.

Voodle is the future of work. Help your team quickly share and discover important information so they can make more informed decisions faster, no matter where they work–home, office, or on the road.

www.voodle.com

