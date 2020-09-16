Shield Your State-of-the-Art Apple Watch or iPad With a Gadget Guard Screen Protector

If you’re one of the 1st to get these new devices, be one of the 1st to protect them with Black Ice screen protectors – plus free priority shipping

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Peace of mind is available for those early adopters who have already purchased the new Apple iPads or watches–and don’t want them broken. Gadget Guard announced today that Black Ice screen protectors are now available for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE and the new iPad Pro, Air and 8th Generation.

In time for the Apple announcement, Gadget Guard is offering free priority shipping for all new purchases for a limited time.

“These new Apple devices are major investments and should be protected as such,” said Ryan McCaughey, CTO for parent company Penumbra Brands. “Gadget Guard is committed to making sure the newest generation of devices don’t break.”

Black Ice Flex is specifically developed for the most advanced screens, including the Series 6 and SE watches. It’s as smooth as your original screen, repels smudges and protects from breaks. This unbreakable screen protector comes with an easy-to-use alignment and installation tool for foolproof installation. Plus, it is available with guardplus screen insurance if anything does happen, reimbursing customers for up to $250 to fix or replace a damaged screen.

Black Ice Glass screen protectors are available for other iPads here and Black Ice Flex+ screen protectors for Apple watches here. They can also be purchased through participating retailers and Amazon.

About Penumbra Brands

Penumbra Brands offers and supports products that improve the performance, aesthetic and lifespan of mobile devices. We are the innovation leader in our industry sector, delivering products that protect and enhance our customers’ devices. We are progressively raising the bar for the safe and healthy use of mobile devices by continually developing new technology, materials and products.

Contacts

SnappConner PR



Paul Murphy, 801-971-7247



paul@snappconner.com