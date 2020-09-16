PEAK6 Names Award-Winning Creative Executive Michael Davis as Chief Creative Officer

Davis, a global brand builder with over three decades of experience, will oversee marketing innovation and brand strategy

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PEAK6, an investing and technology company, announced today that industry-renowned creative lead Michael Davis has been named Chief Creative Officer. Davis is a three-time Emmy Award winner with experience building some of the world’s largest brands in the technology, media, entertainment and government sectors.





As Chief Creative Officer, Davis will provide brand leadership to PEAK6 with an emphasis on identifying and marketing innovation opportunities that deliver on strategic goals across PEAK6’s portfolio of businesses. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Judi Hart and partner with senior executives across PEAK6’s brands to coordinate the development, management, targeting and presentation of omni-channel tactics.

“PEAK6 is fearlessly committed to driving operational and technical innovation across a number of investment areas, spanning early to mid-stage growth capital, operational control, trading and sports management. Michael’s significant experience across industries and achievements in purpose-driven brand building to realize dramatic transformation is a perfect fit with our ambitious plans for growth,” said Hart.

Prior to PEAK6, Davis served as an advisory board member and creative lead for The North Alliance Group’s digital marketing firms Nansen and Making Waves in North America. Before that, he was the head of creative for Epsilon Conversant Media, where he was responsible for marketing and creative strategy across more than 300 brands. Davis also has served as head of brand for Redbox Entertainment, where he led new brand strategy and execution for eCommerce and retail.

“My passion to invent new ways to reach audiences is what inspired me to join PEAK6. The company brings deep-rooted purpose to empower people to be fearless, and that gives me a path to change the way corporate marketing organizations make an impact,” said Davis. “My team and I will disrupt best-practices when necessary to find a better way, while focusing on our portfolio of brands and world-class talent.”

Notably, Davis was instrumental in building the public presence for a 501(c)(3) non-profit advertising technology company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to power nationwide Amber Alerts and worldwide emergency warnings. The platform received recognition at Cannes Lions and Webbys for media, data and tech innovation.

Davis has held leadership roles at prominent and award-winning agencies FCB Global and imc2, with well-recognized clients including Coca-Cola, Coors, GSK, Nike, Pizza Hut, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and Wells Fargo, and partnerships with Twitter and Apple. Early in his career, he founded an HBO digital startup and held distinguished storytelling roles with NBC and PBS networks.

He received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University and earned an executive Master of Business Administration from The Berlin School of Creative Leadership, Steinbeis University in Germany.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company’s first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading and, over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses, helping to unlock potential and activate what is into what ought to be.

PEAK6’s core brands include: PEAK6 Capital Management, Apex Clearing, National Flood Services and Evil Geniuses. Learn more at PEAK6.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Erica Sunkin, Edelman



Erica.Sunkin@Edelman.com