Washington Prime Group Provides Update on Healthy Rent Collection Rate and Strong Leasing Volume

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today provided an update on several operating metrics in conjunction with the posting of its investor presentation for the BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference.

Significant Leasing Progress in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic

Leasing volume exhibited a 3.6% YOY increase during the first eight months of 2020 totaling 2.9M SF of which ~44% of new leasing volume was attributable to lifestyle tenancy;

The aforementioned 2.9M SF follows annual leasing volume of 4.4M SF, 4.2M SF and 4.0M SF in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, totaling 15.5M SF; and

Illustrating continued tenant demand of WPG town centers during the height of the pandemic (March, April, May and June), 182 leases were signed totaling 1.3M SF. This robust volume continued during July and August as an additional 142 leases were signed. During the six months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 324 signed leases totaled 2.0M SF.

Current Status of Reopening WPG Town Centers

All of the Company’s assets have reopened since closures in response to COVID-19, with the exception of a single asset in Hawaii, which is offering Retail-to-Go curbside pickup;

Over 90% of the Company’s tenants are back open for business;

Upon reopening assets following temporary closures due to COVID-19, reported year-over-year comparable sales increased 1.2% for the month of June and declined 11.5% in July for a combined 60-day decrease of 5.6%; and

Traffic trends have showed steady weekly sequential improvement since reopening before, as expected, leveling off in early July with traffic improving once again in August.

Healthy Rent Collection Rate

The Company has collected 48% of contractual rents and charges, and through deferral arrangements and payments currently due expects to collect an additional 26% for a total of 74% for 2Q 20;

The aforementioned ~48% collection rate is comprised of a ~43% collection rate for enclosed assets and ~64% for Open Air assets; and

To date, the Company has collected over 80% of expected July and August rents and associated charges and believes these trends will continue to improve throughout the remainder of the year.

Washington Prime Group will participate in a roundtable presentation at the BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference today, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the live event through Tuesday, December 15, 2020. An accompanying investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com or on Instagram or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

