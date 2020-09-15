Singapore and Apple Partner on National Health Initiative Using Apple Watch

LumiHealth app encourages healthy lifestyle changes through technology

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The government of Singapore and Apple® today announced their partnership on the health initiative LumiHealth, a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch®. The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone®. The LumiHealth app, designed with user privacy and security at its core, is available in the App Store® for pre-order now, and the two-year program will be offered from late October 2020.

“Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health,” said Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister. “This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world.”

“Singapore has one of the world’s leading healthcare systems, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to incorporate Apple Watch and LumiHealth into their holistic approach to well-being,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch has already helped millions of our customers manage their activity levels to improve their health, and we look forward to applying our expertise here in the same privacy-friendly way that distinguishes all Apple products and services.”

LumiHealth harnesses the power of Apple Watch to encourage and empower Singaporeans and residents to adopt healthy habits through personalized reminders, programs, activity coaching, and incentives. Within the app, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer who guides them through tasks that are personalized based on their age, gender, and weight. They include weekly activity goals that can be met through not just walking, but also swimming, yoga, and other activities. LumiHealth also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunizations, and participate in wellness challenges that aim to improve sleep habits and mindfulness as well as encourage better food choices. By completing these goals and challenges, users help the intergalactic explorer get back home, all while being able to earn rewards worth up to S$380 over the two-year duration of the program. An Apple Watch is necessary to participate, as is downloading the LumiHealth app from the App Store.

LumiHealth was created with customer privacy and data security built into its design. The program is voluntary: Users must opt in and provide consent to share information with LumiHealth when they join, and may opt out at any time. The collection of any personal identifiable information will be limited to information that will enable the app to provide an experience that is personalized and relevant to the user’s needs. All user data will be encrypted to protect privacy. Data will be stored in a highly secure system that is fully compliant with Singapore’s data privacy and security laws. No data from LumiHealth will ever be sold or shared for marketing purposes.

LumiHealth is the culmination of a two-year process that began with Singapore soliciting proposals from international healthcare and technology companies on ways to enrich the lives and health of its population.

Apple Watch is the number one watch in the world, allowing users to access and personalize hundreds of tools and apps from their wrist. Activity rings, fall detection, and electrocardiogram features have changed the way that people manage their health and well-being. And groundbreaking research studies, including the Apple Heart Study, have provided scientists and medical professionals with critical data that users have shared to help power healthcare breakthroughs for the future.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2020 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Watch, iPhone, and App Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Apple



Fred Sainz, (669) 227-0492



sainz@apple.com

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore



Huang Weixian, (65) 9695 8934



huang_weixian@pmo.gov.sg

Health Promotion Board, Singapore



Eliza Chua, (65) 9756 4646



Eliza_CHUA@hpb.gov.sg