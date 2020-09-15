PAN Communications Celebrates Three Years in New York City, Welcomes Brandon Thomas as Vice President & General Manager

Integrated marketing and PR leader to build on continued growth momentum and people-first culture

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyofrecord—PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm, today announced the appointment of Brandon Thomas to Vice President & General Manager, New York. The new hire aligns with the celebration of PAN’s third anniversary in the Big Apple, offering the agency a fresh perspective in one of the nation’s hottest B2B technology and healthcare markets. Thomas comes to PAN from Red Havas North America, leading a wide range of integrated communications strategies for B2B and B2C brands spanning the technology, healthcare and non-profit industry sectors.

Thomas joins PAN’s New York office during a time of disruption and change across the industry, as navigating the challenges of COVID-19 continues. His creativity and unique skill set will help bring ideation and innovation to the core of client campaigns as brands seek a true IM&PR partner during the recovery phase of this pandemic. Further, he will support PAN with new ideas for navigating the remote workforce and continuing to grow and foster a winning culture.

Thomas’ recent work with brands like WEX, SoClean and Hotstar will support his transition into PAN as he acts as the strategic lead for clients across the agency’s technology and healthcare practices. Thomas is also tasked with people management and development, workplace engagement and joining PAN’s leadership team in the agency’s DEI journey. In this new role, he will lean on his previous work helping lead Red Havas’ U.S. National Culture Committee, as well as his experience with Men of Color in Communications.

“Becoming a part of the PAN team felt right for me given our shared commitment to creative collaboration, people-first and understanding the value that integrated communications can bring to our clients,” said Thomas. “My goal is to champion efforts that will enhance and evolve our overall operations and presence in the New York City market and lead the team to even greater achievements both regionally and globally.”

As PAN began the search for a new regional lead, President & CEO Philip A. Nardone Jr. knew he must be purposeful and selective throughout the process.

“The job market is ripe with candidates emerging from the global pandemic, but we knew that finding someone whose background both personally and professionally aligned with our vision and values would be a challenge. However, the moment I met Brandon, I knew immediately that he would be our next VP & GM,” said Nardone. “We found a leader who shared our passion for employee experience, has an impressive agency background, is skilled in client relations and is knowledgeable about bringing diversity and inclusion to the forefront of our workforce. Brandon will be a great addition to our New York team.”

Celebrating its third anniversary in the New York market, PAN continues to experience impressive momentum, recruiting top talent and working with leading brands such as MediaMath and WhiteOps. Thomas joins a team of 20 integrated marketing and PR professionals in the firm’s Empire State Building location. He reports into Darlene Doyle, executive vice president of client relations, working closely with the leadership team to maintain strong client relationships and continued success across the region.

About PAN Communications



PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. Celebrating 25 years in business, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories and coveted user experiences that align to their growth strategies. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. Our teams are positioned to help you emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, Carbon Lighthouse, BMC, Amdocs, Radial, CyberX, Citrix and Cogito. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).

