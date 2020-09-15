Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 Lineup Delivers Next-Level Technology & Robust Suite of New Accessories – Adds Indian Vintage Dark Horse, Roadmaster Limited

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Pairs Classic, Iconic Styling with Mean, Blacked-Out Attitude;



MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2021 model-year lineup. The new lineup, which includes new model iterations, next-level technology upgrades, and a robust offering of genuine Indian Motorcycle accessories, is made available following the brand’s strongest sales quarter ever.





“We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum we’re experiencing, and we’re as focused as ever to provide our riders with best-in-class products and experiences,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Our riders are extremely discerning, with high expectations across the board and it’s incumbent upon us to stay on the cutting edge in style, performance, and technology. Our 2021 lineup additions and upgraded features are a result of the hard work and dedication we pour into every bike in the lineup.”

Developed in direct response to rider feedback, Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 enhancements and new offerings span across its Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.

Indian Thunderstroke and PowerPlus Models

Joining the Indian Motorcycle cruiser lineup is the new Indian Vintage Dark Horse. For riders who want timeless style with a mean attitude, the Indian Vintage Dark Horse comes with soft black leather bags and fully blacked-out styling.

Featuring significant upgrades in 2021, the Roadmaster lineup is better than ever. Apple CarPlay® is now standard across the lineup, while Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle’s all-new ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat with Ride Command integration.

Joining the Roadmaster lineup is the Roadmaster Limited, which features gloss paint, chrome finishes, a modern fairing design, open front fender and slammed saddlebags. Meanwhile, the restyled Roadmaster Dark Horse includes fully blacked-out finishes for mean and modern attitude. Each model is powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful, air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 with premium features, including Metzeler Cruisetec® tires, lower fairings with adjustable airflow vents, heated grips and a push-button adjustable windshield. Standard amenities across the entire Roadmaster lineup include remote-locking saddlebags and trunk with over 37 gallons of combined storage, adjustable passenger floorboards, ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring and full LED lighting.

Furthermore, the power buttons on the Chieftain, Roadmaster, Indian Springfield, and Indian Challenger models have been relocated to the switch cube on the handlebars to accommodate a new 12-volt charge port on the dash. The charge port conveniently provides riders with an opportunity to plug in and connect to a wider range of electronics.

Innovative Technology

The 2021 lineup boasts new ride-enhancing technology, both as standard equipment and as an upgrade.

ClimaCommand Heated & Cooled Seat

In addition to being standard equipment on the Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse, Indian Motorcycle’s new ClimaCommand heated and cooled seat is also available as an upgrade across all Thunderstroke models. New for 2021, the ClimaCommand seat is available in two style variations, Classic and Rogue, which has more modern, streamlined style. Additionally, the 2021 ClimaCommand seat now allows riders to adjust heating and cooling directly through the Ride Command infotainment system on select 2020 and 2021 models, offering riders a new, and easy way to manage comfort while on the road. With a low, medium, or high setting, the thermoelectric technology is used to independently cool or heat the rider and passenger seat, while a flexible graphene material allows the heating or cooling to disperse through the entire surface area of the seat. The non-perforated seat is 100% water resistant and highly durable. The ClimaCommand seat is available as an added accessory for all 2014 through 2021 Thunderstroke models, though 2020 and 2021 Chieftain and Roadmaster riders can integrate the seat within the bike’s Ride Command system.

Apple CarPlay®

Standard on all 2021 Roadmaster, Chieftain, and Indian Challenger models equipped with Ride Command with navigation. Apple CarPlay® delivers an easier, more customized level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information.

Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight & Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights

Available as an accessory upgrade, Indian Motorcycle introduces the all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight for most 2015-2021 Thunderstroke models, and Pathfinder S LED Driving lights for most Chieftain, Roadmaster, and Indian Challenger models. The all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight senses the bike’s lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide unprecedented visibility. With 15 individual beams, and featuring patented, cutting-edge technology that monitors the bike’s lean angle in real-time, the Adaptive Headlight delivers unmatched illumination of the road ahead – whether upright and traveling in a straight line or leaned over to carve a turn. In addition, the Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights can be added to complement the Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight. With the same superior LED illumination as the Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight, riders will benefit with even more nighttime visibility.

PowerBand Audio

New for 2021, riders can now upgrade the Indian Challenger’s audio experience with PowerBand Audio quick release trunk amplified speaker kit. When paired with PowerBand Audio Plus, this system delivers exceptional sound and clarity from high-output fairing and saddlebag speakers that are 50% louder than the Indian Challenger’s stock audio system.

Touring & Comfort Accessories

In 2021, Indian Challenger riders can pack for the long haul and enjoy new touring amenities. The Indian Challenger quick release trunk adds 17 gallons of additional storage. Similar to the Indian Roadmaster trunk, the Indian Challenger trunk is lockable via key fob and can fit two full-face helmets. When paired with the Slim Trunk Passenger Backrest Pad, passengers have up to 2 inches of additional room for comfort.

For both Indian Challenger and Thunderstroke models, a new low-profile quick release padded sissy bar with low-profile passenger pad, is available to those who want added passenger comfort without sacrificing the bike’s low-profile and sleek styling.

Additionally, Indian Challenger and Thunderstroke riders can add even more wind protection with taller accessory windshield options and added comfort with an extended reach seat, infinite highway pegs and a pinnacle heel shifter. For those riding two-up, a quick release passenger sissy bar, passenger backrest pad, and passenger floorboards add passenger comfort.

For Thunderstroke models, Indian Motorcycle offers a full package of comfort and passenger accommodations, including extended reach seat, mid-rise and 16-inch ape hanger handlebars, rider and passenger back rests, color matching quick release trunk, passenger arm rests and more. Indian Challenger riders can upgrade with mid-rise handlebars, a tinted curved windshield, and front highway bars.

Performance Upgrades

Indian Motorcycle’s lineup of Thunderstroke performance accessories significantly modify the overall look, sound, and performance of each engine. The stage 1 slip-on exhaust, available in black or chrome, improves sound for both the Thunderstroke 111 and Thunderstroke 116. Indian Motorcycle’s stage 1 oval slip-on muffler kit and stage 1 performance air intake together increase horsepower by 4% with the Thunderstroke 111 and 8% with the Thunderstroke 116. By adding the stage 2 performance cams, riders will gain 13% more horsepower when compared to a stock Thunderstroke 111. The Thunderstroke 116 stage 2 performance kit, which includes cams, higher flowing fuel injectors and throttle body, produce a 17% horsepower boost when paired with both Stage 1 accessories. Riders can also upgrade any Indian Motorcycle model packing the Thunderstroke 111 with its Thunderstroke 116 stage 3 big bore kit, which produces 20% more horsepower when compared to a stock Thunderstroke 111.

For Indian Challenger riders, the stage 1 slip-on muffler and PowerPlus stage 1 air intake improves sound and style.

Paint & Pricing

Indian Vintage Dark Horse : Starting at $19,499, available in Thunder Black Smoke.

Starting at $19,499, available in Thunder Black Smoke. Indian Vintage: Starting at $20,499, available in Crimson Metallic, and Deepwater Metallic over Dirt Track Tan

Indian Springfield: Starting at $21,999, available in Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, and Thunder Black over Dirt Track Tan.

Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Starting at $22,499, available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, and White Smoke.

Chieftain: Starting at $21,999, available in Thunder Black.

Chieftain Dark Horse: Starting at $27,999, available in Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, and Titanium Smoke.

Chieftain Limited: Starting at $27,999, available in Thunder Black Pearl, and Radar Blue.

Indian Challenger: Starting at $22,999, available in Thunder Black, and Titanium Smoke.

Indian Challenger Dark Horse: Starting at $27,999, available in Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, and Bronze Smoke.

Indian Challenger Limited: Starting at $27,999, available in Thunder Black Pearl, Ruby Metallic, and Deepwater Metallic.

Roadmaster: Starting at $29,999, available in Thunder Black Pearl, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, and Alumina Jade over Thunder Black.

Roadmaster Dark Horse: Starting at $29,999, available in Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, and Bronze Smoke.

Roadmaster Limited: Starting at $30,749, available in Crimson Metallic and Thunder Black Azure Crystal.

Indian Scout Models

Indian Motorcycle’s robust Scout lineup offers both classically-styled and modernly-mean designs. With a 61 cubic-inch (1000 cc) motor, delivering 78 horsepower, the Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber Sixty are each approachable and attainable with an MSRP starting at $8,999. Riders looking for more punch can opt for the 69 cubic-inch (1133 cc), 100 horsepower, engine in the Scout and Scout Bobber.

This year’s 2021 Scout lineup receives a refresh with new paint colors – further enhancing the iconic style and lines of the bike. Colors like Stealth Gray on the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke on the Scout Bobber add to the aggressive, low profile look that riders love with Scout Bobber models.

Scout Accessories

Already a robust line of genuine Scout accessories, Indian Motorcycle is adding even more in 2021. With all-new Scout touring parts, riders can turn their city cruiser into a capable long-haul touring machine. A Scout Bobber low or mid wind deflector protects riders from the elements, while heated grips for all 2017-2021 Scout models keep your hands warm in cold weather conditions. In addition, a new fairing bag and semi-rigid saddlebags add stylish storage options. Finally, a color-matched quick release fairing with a two-inch windshield is available for all Scout models in new 2021 colorways.

Indian Motorcycle’s Scout performance upgrades can seriously change the overall attitude of any Scout. Exhaust and muffler options change the aesthetic, while increasing horsepower by over 10% when paired with the performance air intake. Options include the stage 1 2-in-1 full exhaust system and the stage 1 shorty slip-on muffler kit – both available in chrome and matte black.

Paint & Pricing

Scout Sixty: Starting at $8,999, available in Thunder Black, and Ruby Metallic.

Scout Bobber Sixty: Starting at $8,999, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Blue Slate Smoke, and Titanium Metallic.

Scout: Starting at $11,499, available in Thunder Black, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, and Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic.

Scout Bobber: Starting at $10,999, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, and Maroon Metallic Smoke.

Scout Bobber Twenty: Starting at $11,999, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, and Sagebrush Smoke.

Thunderstroke and Scout models are arriving at dealerships now, and 2021 Indian Challenger models will ship in October. Riders can learn more or test ride by visiting a local Indian Motorcycle dealership. For more information on the 2021 lineup, or to find the nearest dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

