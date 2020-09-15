California Pizza Kitchen Opens at the All-New Salt Lake City International Airport: the First Major Airport Hub Replacement of the 21st Century

The inventive restaurant chain’s signature California-style hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, salads, hand-crafted cocktails, and more are now available at one of the country’s greatest and most impressive global transportation centers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) announces its official opening at the all-new and highly-anticipated Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) – a massive $4.1 billion “cathedral to transportation” and the first major hub airport replacement of the 21st century. In conjunction with the grand opening of the first phase of The New SLC, CPK’s newest airport restaurant location will provide both domestic travelers and international jet-setters with a wide variety of fresh and creative menu items made-to-order, including California-style hand-tossed pizzas, healthful salads, high-quality sandwiches, craft cocktails, specialty breakfast menu items, and more. Operated in partnership with HMSHost, a world leader and expert in food and beverage services for travel venues, CPK at The New SLC is located in Concourse A West and open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.





Currently the largest public works project in the history of Utah and already marked by the very best in fully-immersive art, design, technology, media, retail, and transportation – CPK is proud and honored to be a part of this landmark moment by partnering with one of the country’s most awe-inspiring and gold-standard global aviation hubs.

“CPK opening at The New SLC is a cause for celebration on so many levels – from our dedicated team at HMSHost, whose steadfast commitment to this project has been unstoppable, to the new state-of-the-art airport terminal with a development team determined to provide only best-in-class amenities for the most discerning travelers – we can’t wait to bring our innovative and globally-inspired cuisine to everyone who visits this unparalleled cutting-edge hub from all over the world,” said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development & Franchise Operations at CPK. “While the global pandemic has been challenging for all, the future remains bright for CPK, and as part of our reinvigorated expansion efforts, we are excited to serve airport guests from this absolutely stunning new location in Salt Lake City.”

CPK’s fresh and distinctive California brand-style is expressed throughout the new restaurant in a relaxed yet refined aesthetic that is consistent throughout the space. Travelers will be greeted by natural light pouring in through large rear windows as sun gets drawn into the room and reflects against CPK’s signature yellow glass tile wall. This welcoming and energetic atmosphere offers travelers the ultimate elevated dining experience, whether they are seeking a full-service meal, a lively bar atmosphere, or a convenient take-out window where one can grab a quick delicious bite and a cup of coffee before or after a flight.

“The national brand power of California Pizza Kitchen, paired with HMSHost’s leading airport restaurant expertise, will offer travelers a delicious and safe dining experience at the new SLC terminal,” said Stephanie Havard, EVP, Restaurant Development at HMSHost. “Our expansion into the state-of-the-art SLC location is a result of our strong collaborative partnership and with the airport and the brand, and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity!”

Known for global flavors with a California twist prepared fresh from scratch every day, CPK at The New SLC menu highlights include:

Artisan Hand-Tossed Pizzas : Many varieties available made fresh-to-order, from CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Pizza to Margharita Pizza. Cauliflower Pizza Crust: A delicious veggie-based crust option available on all pizza varieties for an additional $2.75.

: Many varieties available made fresh-to-order, from CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Pizza to Margharita Pizza. CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad: Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and housemade herb ranch. Topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes, and scallions.

Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and housemade herb ranch. Topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes, and scallions. CPK Classic Breakfast Sandwich: Choice of applewood smoked ham or Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon with cage-free eggs omelet style, mayo, and melted Cheddar on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes.

Choice of applewood smoked ham or Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon with cage-free eggs omelet style, mayo, and melted Cheddar on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes. Crispy Brioche French Toast: Golden brown cornflake-crusted Brioche topped with seasonal fresh berry compote, vanilla bean yogurt, and powdered sugar.

Golden brown cornflake-crusted Brioche topped with seasonal fresh berry compote, vanilla bean yogurt, and powdered sugar. Hand-Crafted Cocktails, Signature Sangrias, Premium Wines, and Craft Beers: CPK at SLC also offers a full bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails and signature sangrias made with premium spirits, fresh fruits, and herbs, as well as premium wines and craft beers.



In addition to opening new domestic locations like this one, CPK will turn its attention to increased global expansion efforts – and after recently opening in South Korea last month, CPK plans to continue international expansion in several countries across Asia throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Additional high-res images of CPK at The New SLC menu items are available upon request. For more information, please visit www.cpk.com.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas, and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK RewardsⓇ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online, and more.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 80 travel plazas in North America. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. Visit HMSHost.com for more information.

Contacts

Coast Public Relations for CPK



Kate Franklin



818-606-9784



kate@coastprgroup.com