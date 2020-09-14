OODA Health Announces New Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcare—OODA Health, a healthcare technology company delivering a real-time payments platform for consumers, providers and payers, today announced it has appointed Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA to its Board of Directors. Dr. Klasko is the President of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Klasko to the OODA Health family,” said Giovanni Colella, MD, OODA Health co-founder, chairman and co-CEO. “As a physician and leader of one of the preeminent academic health institutions in the country, Dr. Klasko brings a valuable perspective to our board. He is also a true innovator, breaking new ground at Thomas Jefferson University and evangelizing transformation of the healthcare industry in his many publications. Dr. Klasko will partner with my co-founder, Seth Cohen, and me as we rapidly scale and realize our mission.”

Dr. Klasko has led one of the nation’s fastest growing academic health institutions based on his vision of re-imagining healthcare and higher education. Under his leadership, Jefferson has expanded from three hospitals to 14, and from a health sciences university to a professional university with multiple campuses. Revenues have grown from $2.2 billion in 2013 to more than $5.5 billion in 2019. In addition to its advanced clinical services, the new Jefferson has the largest faculty-based tele-health network in the country, and an outpatient footprint that is among the most technologically advanced in its region.

Steve’s most recent book, “UnHealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance” speaks to a person-centric model of healthcare where people will be able to access healthcare in the same easy way that they can interact with other aspects of their consumer lives. “OODA is the embodiment of this exciting future,” said Dr. Klasko. “For too long, providers and payers have depended on an antagonistic, wasteful and confusing approach to payments. OODA Health is pursuing a bold mission within healthcare administration and making real progress towards building a true ‘retail’ payment experience. I look forward to working with the talented OODA Health team.”

With the addition of Dr. Klasko, OODA Health’s Board of Directors includes Ken Goulet, a former executive vice president of Anthem; Annie Lamont, co-founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT; Emily Melton, co-founder and managing partner at Threshold Ventures; Diego Piancentini, a former executive at Amazon and Apple; as well as Dr. Colella and Seth Cohen, OODA Health co-founder and co-CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Klasko to the OODA Health board. We co-founded the company with an amazing team to bring much-needed innovation to healthcare payments. Dr. Klasko will add a valuable perspective as we ensure our solutions work for all stakeholders,” said Annie Lamont, co-founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT.

Last year, OODA Health launched OODAPay to disrupt the status quo in patient billing and drive real improvements in lowering costs and improving patient experience. OODAPay is scaling rapidly with several health plans and leading provider organizations. OODAPay has demonstrated a dramatic improvement in the consumer experience while yielding a significant ROI to both payers and providers. OODA is planning another product launch before the end of the year. The appointment of Dr. Klasko will help the team to accelerate go-to-market plans and further OODA’s ambitious mission.

About OODA Health

OODA Health’s mission is to transform healthcare administration by enabling real-time payments between providers, payers and patients. OODA is eliminating the friction and delays in current payment processes that will save $400B of wasted spend, improve the member experience and inspire greater collaboration between providers and payers. Leveraging an innovative technology platform, OODA Health partners with leading health plans and providers including Anthem, Dignity Health, a part of CommonSpirit Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Blue Shield of California, Hill Physicians Medical Group and others. For more information about OODA Health, please visit www.ooda-health.com.

