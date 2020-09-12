UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Ongoing Wildfires in Western States

Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected

MINNETONKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people affected by the ongoing wildfires across parts of California, Oregon, Washington and several other Western States.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line for people who might be affected.

Help finding a network care provider, early refills and more: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network, obtaining early prescription refills or have other needs can call customer care at the number located on the back of their health plan ID cards.

Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network, obtaining early prescription refills or have other needs can call customer care at the number located on the back of their health plan ID cards. Download the UnitedHealthcare app for health plan ID cards and more: Members with a smartphone can download (at no additional cost) the UnitedHealthcare app, which may provide them with on-demand access to their member ID card, details about their prescription medications, network providers, account information and more. The app also enables eligible plan participants to directly schedule and conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* or arrange a callback from a UnitedHealthcare customer service advocate.** The app is available now for download for Android ®™ and Apple ® devices to people enrolled in eligible UnitedHealthcare health benefit plans.

Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line. The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters. Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

* Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.

** Most UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plan participants have access to the callback feature.

