HID Global Receives 2020 New Product of the Year Award for Its Signature Line of Readers, HID Signo

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its signature line of readers, HID® Signo™, has been named a New Product of the Year for 2020 by Security Today magazine. Recognized in the Access Control Devices/Peripherals category, the new reader line has established a new industry benchmark for the most adaptable, interoperable and secure approach to access control.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition of the HID Signo reader line, which is built on an open platform to provide unprecedented flexibility and a robust set of forward-looking features that optimize workplace experiences,” said Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions, HID Global. “The accolade validates our innovative approach to readers that deliver smarter and more connected access control, while supporting the widest range of credential technologies and mobile.”

HID’s new readers are loaded with smart features, including automatic surface detection that recalibrates and optimizes read performance based on the mounting location. The readers are also IP65-rated with no additional gasket needed and feature a capacitive touch keypad resistant for superior outdoor performance and harsh weather conditions. The HID Signo reader line also includes Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) application to support credentials in Apple Wallet.

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 12th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 37 product award categories.

Click here for more information about the HID Signo Reader line.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2020 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

HID Global

Cheryl Amerine



Senior Director of PR and Communications



cheryl.amerine@hidglobal.com