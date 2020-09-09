PAX Labs™ Debuts New PAX 3™ Color Collection

Best-in-Class Cannabis Vaporizer Now Available In Stylish Onyx, Sand, Burgundy and Sage

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PAXlife–Today PAX Labs announced the launch of its award-winning PAX 3 cannabis vaporizer for dry herb and concentrates in a sleek and sophisticated new color palette that includes Onyx, Sand, Sage and Burgundy in a premium matte finish.





Portable and discreet, PAX 3 sets the standard for elegant design, simplicity, and ease of use while achieving unrivaled performance. Expertly crafted with the latest in vaporization technology, PAX 3 consistently provides an exceptional, highly personalized experience. The new colors are available in both the Basic Kit ($200) and the Complete Kit with concentrate insert ($250).

“Our new color palette is a beautiful range of modern, refined colors, hand selected to reflect a sophisticated, yet still discreet, design,” said Jesse Silver, PAX Labs’ Senior Vice President of Product. “These elevated color options were carefully chosen to be both on-trend and timeless and were tuned based on how they look in-person, wrapped around the satin aluminum body. These new colors and the performance personalization available through the mobile or desktop app deliver the ultimate vaping experience.”

DESIGN & PERFORMANCE

Enhanced Battery Life



The long-lasting, built-in rechargeable battery comes with an extended life for up to 10 sessions and charging with the convenience of USB.

Temperature Control & Consistency



The PAX 3 gently heats cannabis in seconds, maximizing material efficiency and delivering a smooth and smokeless vapor. Consumers can control temperature to manage both flavor and vapor output, with four temperature settings and +/-1° temperature control.

Connected PAX® App



PAX 3™ gives consumers unprecedented control through the PAXⓇ App, available on mobile for Android and desktop for Mac users. The App includes full temperature range control by degree, LED light customization, device lock and haptic vibration feedback. pax.com/app.

Leader in Quality



Boasting unparalleled design and made with high-grade materials, PAX 3 delivers performance from the inside out. Equipped with proprietary lipsense technology, the PAX 3 is also backed by a 10-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Commitment to Safety



PAX is committed to achieving the highest safety standards in the industry. The Era ProTM was the first cannabis-only vaporizer on the market to receive UL-certification, a voluntary global certification, for electrical, heating and battery system safety. PAX 3 uses a UL-certified battery and FDA food-grade materials for mouth-touching parts, and has undergone extensive testing in the areas of temperature stress, thermal cycling, durability, battery cycling, environmental exposure, continuous operation and electromagnetic/radio frequency compatibility. Unique locking technology stops PAX 3 from producing vapor to prevent unwanted use.

DYNAMIC MODES™

PAX 3 is more intelligent than other vaporizers. PAX 3 will cater the experience to your preferred style with its lip presence-based boosting, auto-cooling, and motion sensing technology. Find the mode to fit any mood.

Standard: The classic out-of-the-box PAX 3 experience. This mode balances consistent vapor production and flavor preservation. Temperature boosts when you draw and auto cools when you don’t.

Boost: Boost mode keeps PAX 3 in high gear for those who want more vapor at their preferred temperature setting. Temperature boosts aggressively and auto-cools slower.

Efficiency: Don’t waste a drop. The perfect session-style mode, Efficiency optimizes for consistent vapor production throughout your session. PAX 3 device’s temperature setting ramps up gradually in addition to Standard temp boost and auto-cooling features.

Stealth: The perfect mode for ultimate discretion. LEDs dim and PAX 3 auto-cools quickly. Reduced material usage means increased privacy.

Flavor: The most delicious mode. Highlight the subtleties of your material. Faster boosting and cooling parameters maintain a lower temperature throughout your session. PAX 3 device’s temperature boosts more during the draw and decreases quickly after.

Availability

New PAX 3 colors are available for purchase on pax.com and through selected retailers in the United States and Canada.

Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX Labs™ is the leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower. Counting over 2 million devices sold, PAX Labs has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design that takes the guesswork out of cannabis and delivers quality, safety and predictability. PAX Labs is committed to its mission of establishing cannabis as a force for good. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis. For more information, visit pax.com.

Contacts

Laura Fogelman



PAX Labs



press@pax.com