GuideStone Capital Management® Launches New “Morning Briefing” Podcast

Faith-based asset manager launches new podcast and newsletter as a free resource on investment markets

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GuideStone Capital Management®, LLC (GuideStone) is providing financial advisors and investment professionals with free and trusted perspectives on the markets. The firm has launched a new daily podcast and weekly newsletter to provide valuable information during a time of continued disruption for the economy.

The “Morning Briefing” podcast is available weekdays at 7 a.m. CST, and is an ideal way to stay up-to-speed on the latest economic data and news events that are having an impact on financial markets. Bret Curlee, managing director of investment services at GuideStone, hosts the podcast.

“This morning briefing started as an internal call, but we quickly realized it had great value beyond the walls of GuideStone. People are busy, so we hope the podcast helps investors start the trading day off right with the ability to quickly learn what’s new and what’s next while going through the motions of their morning routines,” explains Curlee.

Additionally, “Weekly Macro Minute” is GuideStone Capital Management’s newly-launched newsletter written by client portfolio manager, C.J. MacDonald. The newsletter looks at the forces affecting the market movements each week. “While the podcast is an efficient daily look at market movements, the “Macro Minute” newsletter provides us with an opportunity to take a broader view,” says Curlee. “C.J. is extremely thoughtful and his writings provide a perspective people may not see in the mainstream business media. Both new offerings are wonderful resources for anyone who is interested in how current developments affect their investment portfolio.”

You can listen to the “Morning Briefing” podcast on Apple podcasts and SoundCloud. And you can subscribe to the “Weekly Macro Minute” by clicking here.

About GuideStone Capital Management

GuideStone Capital Management serves as adviser to the award-winning1 GuideStone Funds. Investment options are made available to individual and institutional investors and to participants in GuideStone’s retirement plans. GuideStone Capital Management utilizes an active, multi-manager investment process to provide our investors with strategic access to the global financial markets. This enables individual and institutional investors to build well-diversified portfolios to meet their unique return objectives and risk tolerances. Find out more at GuideStoneFunds.com.

As of June 30, 2020, GuideStone Funds® has $14.2 billion in assets, which makes GuideStone Funds the nation’s largest faith-based mutual fund family. No other faith-based fund family exceeds GuideStone Funds in asset size.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GuideStone Funds® before investing. A prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 1-888-GS-FUNDS (1-888-473-8637) or downloading one at GuideStoneFunds.com.

