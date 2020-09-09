Chris Boyle, Former Freddie Mac Executive, Named to Roostify C-Suite

—Respected industry leader brings deep client relationships to the company—

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitallending–The nation’s most trusted digital lending platform, Roostify, today announced that Chris Boyle has been appointed President of Home Lending, effective immediately. Drawing on her extensive experience in the mortgage lending industry, Boyle will work alongside Roostify Co-Founder and CEO Rajesh Bhat to make the company an agile, innovative digital lending platform that is available to all lenders.

As the former Chief Client Officer of Freddie Mac, Boyle has nearly 30 years of experience across all facets of mortgage lending marketing, including client-facing technology and client experience. Boyle is a frequent speaker and respected authority on the mortgage market, risk management and lending transformation. With her experience, she is well-positioned to shape a comprehensive client engagement effort at Roostify.

“We added Chris to our team because of her ability to unlock business value while accelerating growth during these unprecedented times,” said Bhat. “Her ability to understand client needs and deliver the best possible service to all types of lenders will position the company to reach new heights.”

In this newly created role, Boyle has responsibility for all external-facing functions and she will lead the growth plan for Roostify to engage mortgage lenders across the country. In addition to client engagement responsibilities, Boyle will lead strategy, marketing, and business development enabling the delivery of Roostify solutions to empower the real-time, data-driven platform that makes the digital mortgage process simple and intuitive for the consumer.

“I am thrilled to work with Rajesh to champion Roostify as the most admired digital lending platform in the industry,” said Boyle. “Right now, as digital adoption is accelerated, the platform is poised to become a global leader, and I look forward to participating in the explosive growth of this emerging industry.”

Boyle is passionate about American homeownership and believes digital lending provides the best platform for meeting the needs of all consumers. At Freddie Mac, she advocated for the greater implementation of technology to benefit lenders. Today, Boyle is championing the same cause for those who will benefit the most from a seamless home loan experience: the modern American family.

About Roostify

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent digital lending experiences, processing nearly $35 billion a month in loans. From enterprise banks to independent mortgage lenders, lenders across the United States rely on Roostify to speed up closings, reduce risk and unnecessary work, and improve their customers’ lending experience. The company’s highly secure, future-proof lending platform is trusted by some of the world’s largest lenders. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/roostify) or Twitter @Roostify.

