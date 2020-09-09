Change Healthcare Awarded Multi-Year Contracts by Vizient

Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging™ and Change Healthcare Cardiology Hemo™ now available to Vizient’s diverse provider membership at enhanced savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cardiology–Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it has been awarded two multi-year contracts with Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare purchasing group in the country. The agreements give Vizient members access to contract savings for Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging™ and Cardiology Hemo, a hemodynamic monitoring solution.

Vizient’s diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute healthcare providers––representing more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

“With these agreements, the 95% of academic medical centers and more than 50% of acute care providers in the U.S. that are Vizient members can enjoy enhanced savings for Change Healthcare’s Enterprise Imaging and Hemodynamic solutions,” said Aaron Green, senior vice president and chief growth officer, Enterprise Imaging at Change Healthcare. “This is a tremendous opportunity to educate more providers about the benefits they can realize with these solutions.”

Taken together, Enterprise Imaging and Cardiology Hemo make up the Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network™and provide the following:

Imaging Archive: A vendor-neutral archive that centrally manages imaging studies from multiple locations, provides simple and secure access, and allows secure sharing.

A vendor-neutral archive that centrally manages imaging studies from multiple locations, provides simple and secure access, and allows secure sharing. Imaging Analytics: A dashboard that presents near-real-time data from across the enterprise to visualize historical results and trends, information to support clinical decisions, and predictive models for clinical planning.

A dashboard that presents near-real-time data from across the enterprise to visualize historical results and trends, information to support clinical decisions, and predictive models for clinical planning. Change Healthcare AI (Artificial Intelligence) Orchestration Services: A vendor-neutral platform that streamlines integration of multiple AI algorithms across multiple vendors.

The Change Healthcare Cardiology Hemo™ solution is an integrated hemodynamic monitoring system for cardiology departments that need to aggregate hemodynamic data, waveforms and images in one cardiac patient record.

To learn more about Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging™, please visit the Enterprise Medical Imaging Solutions page. To learn more about the company’s hemodynamic monitoring solution, visit the Change Healthcare Cardiology Hemo™ solutions page.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Contacts

Change Healthcare



Amy Valli



Media Relations



215-962-5531



amy.valli@changehealthcare.com