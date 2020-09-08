 Phunware Launches Enhanced Mobile Loyalty Solutions for MaaS

Showcases New Cloud Platform Feature Sets in Trump-Pence 2020 “Keep America Great” Apps on iOS and Android

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has launched enhanced mobile loyalty and engagement features for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) customers worldwide. Many of these enhanced mobile features are now available publicly as showcased in the Trump-Pence 2020 “Keep America Great” mobile application portfolio upgrades on iOS and Android, which are designed, built, managed and supported by the Company.

According to a recent study, not only do 77% of daily active users drop off within the first three days after installing a new mobile application, but within the first month fully 90% of those original new users are also permanently gone. In a mobile-first world, customers often engage with brands through their favorite mobile applications, so it’s imperative that they are both engaged and retained. In fact, Price Intelligently research found that improving customer retention by just 1% can lead to a 7% improvement in bottom-line financial profits. Loyalty solutions like those available with MaaS can be deployed seamlessly through a unified mobile experience that enables the Company’s customers to achieve higher returns on their digital transformation investments in a mobile presence.

“We are extremely proud of our ability to take customers from idea to scale on mobile in a matter of months,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “These new loyalty solutions on MaaS have been instrumental to enhanced mobile user activation and engagement for all of our customers and we are especially thankful to have launched and proven our new technology across several million app users core to the two-party constituencies of the democratic process for the pending election of the President of the United States nationally.”

Key features of the Company’s new MaaS Mobile Loyalty Solutions include, but are not limited to:

Leaderboards – Add gamification to any mobile application by allowing app users to earn reward points and toggle between state and national results, as well as filtering options for reviewing results by day, week or all-time as desired.

– Add gamification to any mobile application by allowing app users to earn reward points and toggle between state and national results, as well as filtering options for reviewing results by day, week or all-time as desired. Apple iMessage Stickers – Apple app users can open up their standard “Messages” app that comes natively with iOS and search the “Messages App Store” for custom stickers. Once installed, users can then drag these stickers on top of text messages and they can also rotate and scale them before placing them wherever desired.

– Apple app users can open up their standard “Messages” app that comes natively with iOS and search the “Messages App Store” for custom stickers. Once installed, users can then drag these stickers on top of text messages and they can also rotate and scale them before placing them wherever desired. Facebook Instagram Integration – Display Facebook Instagram posts within a mobile application experience.

– Display Facebook Instagram posts within a mobile application experience. Twitter Image and Video Integration – Add support for Twitter images and videos that are included in tweets.

– Add support for Twitter images and videos that are included in tweets. Event and Content Filters – Leverage enhanced filters for virtual events so users can look up and register for upcoming live stream video events, as well as adding them to their Calendars of choice.

– Leverage enhanced filters for virtual events so users can look up and register for upcoming live stream video events, as well as adding them to their Calendars of choice. Archive Tabs with Past Events – View past content and events, including the ability to watch past live stream videos previously completed and archived.

– View past content and events, including the ability to watch past live stream videos previously completed and archived. Externalized Rewards – Control app rewards through Phunware’s Application Program Interface (API), so users can add new rewards dynamically without application updates.

– Control app rewards through Phunware’s Application Program Interface (API), so users can add new rewards dynamically without application updates. Advanced Analytics – Track every screen and action in applications, so as new features are released, there are updates to the screens and events tracked within MaaS Analytics.

– Track every screen and action in applications, so as new features are released, there are updates to the screens and events tracked within MaaS Analytics. Deferred Deep Links – Allow unauthenticated app users to get taken to login screens before deep linking to appropriate screens for successful logins.

– Allow unauthenticated app users to get taken to login screens before deep linking to appropriate screens for successful logins. Push Notification Segmentation – Send push notifications to users in specific time zones, states or zip codes.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

