KBRA Releases Research – Pandemic CMBS: Originating Through the Contagion

Conduit lenders and Freddie Mac have increased the number of loans with debt service reserves.

Retail and lodging exposures have decreased by approximately half in post-coronavirus conduits.

Student and assisted living/independent living exposures have declined in K-Deals.

Post-coronavirus conduits are showing slightly higher leverage and more amortization.

Post-coronavirus K-Deal loan metrics have remained relatively consistent.

As discussed in the report, certain trends such as the above have become clear, but how long any of these trends continue remains to be seen and will be influenced by the depth of the recession and property performance.

