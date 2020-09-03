The Future is Now: Insight School of Minnesota Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–With more than 70 percent of parents concerned about the health and well-being of their child if they return to in-person classrooms this fall, many are considering alternatives. On Thursday, September 10th, Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN), a trusted education partner for families statewide since 2008, returns to the virtual classroom to kick off a new school year.

“Even though many of our lives have changed this year due to COVID-19, this does not mean that students’ education should be disrupted,” said ISMN Head of School John Huber. “We are able to provide students with a continuous online learning option that ensures they stay on track with a personalized education plan, so they are prepared to tackle the world.”

The comprehensive education approach at ISMN focuses on providing students with the academic, social, and emotional support they need to succeed in school and beyond. The curriculum is offered to support each student’s individual learning needs, styles, and goals. The school’s Student Success Program provides a personalized education plan for every student, including targeted support for students in need of credit recovery or academic remediation.

Through interactive online class sessions, ISMN students and their teachers engage and interact as if they were sitting together in a traditional classroom, from anywhere in the state with an internet connection.

To learn more, visit mn.insightschools.net, follow ISMN on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

Contacts

Media Contact

AJ Blomberg



Associate, Communications



K12 Inc.



ablomberg@k12.com

704-776-1639