Hostess Spices Up Fall with Festive New Flavors and Returning Fan Favorites

Pumpkin Spice Continues to Dominate Autumn LTOs, with Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, Plus Two New Delectable Product Innovations

LENEXA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the leaves begin to turn and consumers seek out the comfort of warmer flavors packed with spice, Hostess Brands, LLC announces its most generous lineup of limited time-only products yet, filled with returning fall favorites and new flavors alike.





Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Twinkies®, Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, and Hostess® Caramel Crunch Donettes® are available now, as consumers begin searching for their favorite fall treats. Hitting store shelves later in the season, for the first time, are two new delicious fall-inspired treats: Hostess® Maple Glazed Donettes® and Hostess® Apple Cinnamon Donettes®, sure to incite moments of joy this autumn.

Apple Cinnamon Donettes® and Maple Glazed Donettes® each feature the brand’s beloved cake donut, with varied toppings reminiscent of the flavors of fall. The Apple Cinnamon Donettes® are dusted with cinnamon sugar and natural apple flavors to mimic an apple pie, while the Maple Glazed Donettes® are topped with a maple flavored glaze. The new Donettes® flavors will be available in single serve sleeves of six delectable Donettes® each.

“Our insights show that consumers hungrily anticipate the arrival of signature seasonal flavors and they look to limited time only treats to greet them like long lost friends,” said Adam Lisook, Director of Brand Marketing, Hostess Brands. “At Hostess we pride ourselves on our ability to consistently deliver timeless classic treats alongside fresh new flavors inspired by consumer feedback and evolving taste trends, season after season.”

Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Twinkies®, Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Caramel Crunch Donettes® are available now in grocery stores nationwide, while supplies last. Maple Glazed Donettes® and Apple Cinnamon Donettes® will hit shelves this October and are available in single serve format only.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

Contacts

Marie Espinel, Katie Lewis or Hannah Arnold

The LAKPR Group

mespinel@lakpr.com, klewis@lakpr.com or harnold@lakpr.com