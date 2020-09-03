DataRobot Introduces More Intelligent Tomorrow Podcast

New series will explore critical AI trends and issues with the industry’s most esteemed leaders and experts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, today announced More Intelligent Tomorrow, a new podcast series designed to explore the potential impact of AI on the world around us, as envisioned by the future heroes of the human and machine intelligence revolution. Hosted by DataRobot’s Ben Taylor, Chief AI Evangelist, and Ari Kaplan, Director of AI Evangelism and Strategy, the podcast will feature AI experts, practitioners, and influencers who will offer listeners perspective on critical industry issues—everything from AI bias and regulation, to extraterrestrial life and AI consciousness—based on their experiences.

Demand for AI has steadily grown over the last few years as organizations increasingly recognize the technology’s ability to deliver superior insights that drive improved decision making, operational efficiencies, and bottom line impact. However, as AI becomes more prevalent in society, critical questions have been raised by users, consumers, educators, and governing bodies. These questions are related to how the technology can be democratized, trusted, and regulated—and ultimately used to drive maximum value and impact with appropriate safeguards.

“AI is completely ingrained in our lives at this point—from the way we work, to the way we live and communicate,” said Taylor. “The goal of this podcast series is to explore how AI is impacting the decisions we make daily and how it will shape our future. Our hope is that listeners will gain valuable expertise and insights into the way AI is being applied, as well as the key considerations everyone should be mindful of when working with this technology.”

Each episode of More Intelligent Tomorrow features an AI expert who will dive deep into top-of-mind AI issues and use cases with Taylor and Kaplan. Unlike traditional audio-only podcasts, More Intelligent Tomorrow will also feature HD-quality video recordings of each guest, produced in-house by DataRobot’s video team.

“There is still so much confusion around what AI is and what it can contribute to society,” said Kaplan. “By bringing together some of the industry’s most thoughtful and innovative leaders, we’re hoping to demystify this powerful technology and inspire our listeners to transform their own AI destiny.”

More Intelligent Tomorrow’s inaugural episode, Humanity’s Countdown to Artificial Intelligence, features Michael Kanaan, author of the recently released “T-Minus AI: Humanity’s Countdown to Artificial Intelligence and the New Pursuit of Global Power.” Other episodes feature Dr. Zain Khalpey, Chief Medical AI Officer, Northwest Medical Center, and Tyler Hall, CEO and Founder at Drivably. Upcoming guests include U.S. Representative Will Hurd; Bina Kalola, Managing Director, Global Banking & Markets Data and Innovation Group, Bank of America; George Matus, Founder, Teal Drones; Matthew Hutson, Technology Journalist; Linda Klug, CEO and Co-Founder, Airin; Brad Boehmke, Director of Data Science, Kroger; and Eric Boduch, Founder and Chief Evangelist, Pendo.

Video and audio podcast episodes will be released weekly and made available on datarobot.com/ai-heroes/podcasts/. Those interested can listen everywhere they already enjoy podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.

