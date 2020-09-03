AppsFlyer Rolls Out SKAdNetwork Readiness Suite for iOS 14, Empowering App Developers to Take Full Control Over Their Data

Readiness suite includes a new SKAdNetwork simulation dashboard enabling customers to prepare for upcoming iOS 14 changes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today released its SKAdNetwork readiness suite for iOS 14, to ensure app developers are able to prepare for the upcoming public release. Empowering advertisers to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to data ownership, privacy, and security, AppsFlyer has built an innovative standalone solution to seamlessly manage and map SKAdNetwork conversion values.

As part of its suite, AppsFlyer launched today a SKAdNetwork simulation dashboard. The new dashboard presents AppsFlyer customers with the insights they’ll have access to through AppsFlyer from SKAdNetwork. The dashboard transforms their real, current attribution data to how it will look when processed through SKAdNetwork, once iOS14 is publicly available.

SKAdNetwork presents new functional and structural challenges for the advertiser, and AppsFlyer designed its solutions to tackle each of these challenges. AppsFlyer’s latest iOS SDK was recently released for general availability (GA) as part of its iOS 14 readiness suite. The new SDK supports AppsFlyer’s aggregated attribution approach and includes several critical areas of functionality:

Full iOS 14 readiness: Support for iOS 14 APIs and the AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) privacy framework

SKAdNetwork: Integration with the SKAdNetwork API, support for the new AppsFlyer SKAdNetwork-ready solution, and a seamless server-side conversion value configuration

API name changes: APIs have been renamed, enhancing ease-of-use

Apple Search Ads API: Support for the updated API

With AppsFlyer’s solution, app developers have full control over their data, deciding exactly how it is collected, managed, and used by partners via data access permissions. Each partner can be configured in the advanced privacy mode, which leverages Differential Privacy and limits their access to user level data only to users that have provided the ATT consent.

“ We’re excited to cooperate with AppsFlyer’s SKAdNetwork solution,” said Yevgeny Peres, Vice President Growth, IronSource. “ We believe MMPs continue to have an important role to play in the post-iOS 14 era, empowering advertisers to streamline implementation of SKADNetwork and continue to access their data in an actionable way. As part of that, we are committed to sharing all SKAdNetwork postback data with our advertisers. Transparency has always been a core part of our offering, and the advent of iOS 14 won’t change that.”

“ While it will take time for the industry to get the full picture of SKAdNetwork, we are determined to help advertisers prepare,” said Oren Kaniel, Co-Founder and CEO, AppsFlyer. “ AppsFlyer customers can already gain a concrete understanding of how SKAdNetwork will affect their data starting today. They can understand the value they’ll gain, and more importantly, be fully prepared ahead of the upcoming changes in iOS 14, putting them in the driver’s seat when it comes to data accuracy, security, and privacy.”

This new dashboard helps advertisers get a sense for what their SKAdNetwork data will look like and configure the fields they’d like to measure. By witnessing the real impact on their insights, advertisers can optimize and strategize ahead of iOS 14. This means that the day iOS 14 becomes available, advertisers will already be equipped with the tools for making the most of their data.

AppsFlyer’s simulation dashboard is available now to all AppsFlyer customers with an iOS app. To learn more please visit https://www.appsflyer.com/blog/skadnetwork-simulation-ios-14/.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 7,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Contacts

Kenya Hayes



kenya.hayes@appsflyer.com

(703) 589-7595