Synacor Debuts Zimbra Cloud™ − Collaboration Suite for Business at the Office or Home

Collaboration tools include Email, Videoconferencing, File Sharing, Cloud Storage, Calendar and Chat, plus integrations with Zoom, Dropbox, Slack, Jitsi, Webex and more – all launched from Email

Available at ZimbraCloud.com via Gold Partner XMission

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today unveiled its flagship Zimbra Cloud™ collaboration suite for small and medium businesses and prosumers, via Zimbra Gold Partner XMission, at ZimbraCloud.com. Zimbra Cloud is based on the popular Zimbra platform, trusted by thousands of businesses and used by tens of millions of users around the world.

Zimbra Cloud is designed to improve productivity and effectiveness by supporting multiple collaboration modalities from a single, familiar, email-centric workspace. It allows users to toggle between tools like videoconferencing, file sharing, cloud storage, calendaring and chat, right from email. At just $2.95 per mailbox per month and a 30-day free trial, the Zimbra Cloud SaaS offering is uniquely positioned to meet demand for secure and robust email and collaboration at nearly half the price of comparable editions from other vendors.

Zimbra Cloud features an easy-to-use interface, robust admin tools, customer support and domain registration from XMission, integrations with popular apps like Dropbox, Zoom, Slack, Jitsi and Webex, and is instantly available at ZimbraCloud.com. It is available via a web client and supports third-party clients like MS Outlook, MacOS Mail, iOS Mail and Android Mail. Admin tools include domain, user, distribution list and billing management. These user and admin capabilities are increasingly vital during COVID-19, as small business owners face pressure to reinvent themselves, cut costs and support new WFH-driven communications needs.

Synacor will continue to roll out new features for Zimbra Cloud—in the next quarter users will see additional chat functionality, shared document editing, promotions, administration organization management, security enhancements, and much more.

“Zimbra Cloud is ideal for businesses seeking a trusted, affordable collaboration solution that respects their privacy and data, and offers the flexibility to seamlessly toggle between modes of collaboration to streamline communication and optimize the effectiveness of each interaction,” said Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise. “Zimbra is proven to meet the diverse needs of millions of end users around the world and is now available in an easy-to-deploy, self-serve, business-first SaaS suite.”

Small businesses have watched office suite subscription costs creep steadily upward as more apps are pumped into bundles, and targeted at larger enterprise customers. Often, these new apps are redundant with services businesses already use, or are not required by a small business owner. This leads to redundant costs or businesses settling for apps they do not prefer. Zimbra Cloud disrupts this dynamic with an affordable suite of tools that easily integrate with the third-party apps they want most. Zimbra also makes it easy for businesses to set up a professional, customized web domain.

Zimbra has built a global reputation for robust functionality and reliability based on a track record with thousands of governments and businesses of all sectors in more than 140 countries around the world. Zimbra is also popular with telecom service providers that offer email inboxes for broadband customers, showcasing the ability to meet stringent needs while serving a broad userbase.

Zimbra Cloud email and collaboration service is now available in North America through channel partner XMission, with more reseller partners to be named. Founded in 1993, XMission serves the SMB market via a diverse carrier network that powers a range of high-speed connectivity and hosting services, including internet, web and email hosting, digital phone and colocation.

“We are constantly evaluating how we can provide our SMB customers with the best collaboration tools to meet changing needs, such as distributed workforces, and we see Zimbra Cloud delivering great value to our small business customers who need powerful tools and a reasonable price,” said Pete Ashdown, president and founder, XMission. “As a long-time partner of Synacor, XMission is proud to help Synacor launch this next-gen offering to the North American market and we are already working with SMB owners who are eager to begin using Zimbra Cloud.”

Businesses interested in trying Zimbra Cloud can sign up for a free 30-day trial at ZimbraCloud.com. Partners interested in extending Zimbra Cloud’s market-differentiating capabilities to customers can click here to request information about reselling Zimbra Cloud. Enjoy this Zimbra Cloud snacksize video demo here.

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging, and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation, and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 140+ countries and is offered through more than 500 BSPs and 2000 channel partners. Enterprises, governments, and service providers trust Zimbra. Zimbra can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises (private cloud), or as a hybrid service. For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

