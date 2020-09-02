Fast-Casual Leader Noodles & Company Pivots Seamlessly to Curbside With Customer Insights From Medallia

With Medallia, Noodles listens to guest feedback to support business decisions and to identify and recognize high performing frontline team members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Noodles & Company, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving noodles, Zoodles and Caulifloodles from around the world, is leveraging Medallia to understand how best to serve its customers as dining moves to digital ordering and curbside pickup.

“We have always been focused on creating an excellent guest experience,” said Brad West, executive vice president of operations at Noodles & Company. “Now more than ever though, our ability to gather real-time feedback from our guests is of the utmost importance to ensure we are serving both an excellent and safe experience. Our partnership with Medallia has allowed us to better connect with our guests by receiving real-time feedback, which has strengthened our overall operation and positioned Noodles as a leader throughout this unprecedented time.”

With over 450 restaurant locations, Noodles & Company was faced with temporarily closing in-restaurant dining services and shifting to a delivery, curbside, and quick pickup model to continue serving guests. In order to make that transition successfully, the company took to Medallia to capture customer insights to optimize ordering, delivery and pickup operations.

“From the onset of the pandemic, we quickly adapted our business to offer our guests the Noodles they know and love from the comfort of their home, which meant leveraging our To-Go options and expanding our ability to offer curbside pickup and delivery. In making this transition, we were laser-focused on ensuring our food tastes just as good eaten off-premise as it does in the restaurant, and thanks to Medallia we’ve been able to learn and grow with the feedback from our guests.”

In addition to providing guest insights, Medallia has also enabled Noodles & Company to identify its highest performing restaurants and team members and recognize their contributions to the company. The executive leadership at Noodles & Company personally reaches out to each and every restaurant when a positive comment is received to recognize a job well done. This shift in business model, and the supporting feedback through Medallia, gives the opportunity to celebrate all frontline employees who go above and beyond the call of duty to keep guests safe.

