Certis USA is Leading Biopesticides with New Website Tool

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certis USA , the world’s leader in biopesticides, today announced the launch of the company’s new website as a vital online resource for the company’s broad portfolio of biological products for use in US and international commercial agriculture, nursery and greenhouse and home and garden. Integrated into the revamped site is a unique tool that allows users to identify products by disease, pest, weed, crop or a combination of those factors. The new site is also platform-friendly and is optimized for use in the field on smart phones, tablets, laptops or on desktop computers.





“Interest in biological solutions continues to grow significantly in markets around the world and we’ve created a site where customers, channel partners, growers and industry researchers can easily find answers to their growing needs and can begin a dialog with Certis to more fully address those needs,” said Mike Allan, Vice President North America at Certis USA. “We view this enhanced site as a powerful avenue to increase lines of communication both to and from Certis and the global marketplace.”

The new site features a tool integral to providing information about Certis’ broad portfolio and how it can be utilized for success in organic and conventional growing operations. The new “Find Your Solution” search tool allows users to explore the benefits of the Certis portfolio for a myriad of specific crops, pests, weeds and diseases. For example, growers interested in finding solutions for fire blight in their apple orchards can now easily find Certis solutions that are labeled for that specific concern.

The new CertisUSA.com features key information for organic and conventional producers and has many enhanced features designed to make information more accessible and convenient for users to experience while working in the field, including platform-responsive access to online labels and product support documents for each Certis product.

“We value the time that our growers, channel partners and researchers spend planning for and implementing their pest, weed and disease management programs and we envisioned a website that would help them save some of that valuable asset in their growing seasons,” says Jeremy Adamson, Product Manager. “In addition to information about our products, we want this new site to be the go-to online resource for knowledge and dialogue about the biologicals industry.”

Certis has been the leader in the manufacturing and marketing of biopesticide products for more than 30 years. With an industry-leading and comprehensive portfolio of products that provides a trusted solution for nearly every pest, disease and weed that threatens today’s crops, Certis leads the market with biopesticide solutions for both organic and conventional acreage.

Visit www.CertisUSA.com today to learn more about how Certis is leading biopesticides, the new features the website holds and about Certis’ leading portfolio of solutions.

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer, innovative developer, and marketer, of a comprehensive line of distinctive and proven biopesticide products sold in over 40 countries today for use in specialty agricultural, horticultural and the home and garden markets. Certis products provide essential solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers around the globe. For more information about Certis, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

