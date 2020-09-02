Brown-Forman Reports Solid First Quarter Results amidst Continued Uncertainty

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 with reported net sales1 down 2% to $753 million (+3% on an underlying basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. Further, reported operating income increased 56% to $387 million (+15% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share grew 73% to $0.67.

“I am very pleased with our performance at the start of this fiscal year and thankful to our 4,800 employees worldwide who made these results possible,” said Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “Despite being faced with significant ongoing challenges, our business performed well during the quarter though much uncertainty remains in the current environment. We believe we are well positioned to navigate the headwinds we face today and emerge from the COVID-19 environment in a stronger position.”

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Underlying net sales grew 3% (-2% reported) The United States and developed international markets grew underlying net sales 9% (+3% reported) and 12% (+13% reported), respectively, while underlying net sales in emerging markets declined 3% (-20% reported) Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales grew 3% (-2% reported). Underlying net sales growth from Jack Daniel’s RTDs 3 , Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and Gentleman Jack was partially offset by an unfavorable channel mix shift in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Premium bourbons grew underlying net sales 18% (+15% reported) driven by Woodford Reserve’s 14% underlying net sales growth (+11% reported) and sustained high double-digit underlying net sales growth from Old Forester The tequila portfolio grew underlying net sales 16% (flat reported) led by strong volume-driven underlying net sales growth from New Mix in Mexico and double-digit underlying net sales growth from el Jimador. Herradura’s underlying net sales declined 16% (-25% reported) as double-digit growth in the United States was more than offset by declines in Mexico Non-branded and bulk underlying net sales declined 32% (-31% reported) primarily reflecting lower demand and pricing for used barrels



First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Brand Results

The Jack Daniel’s family of brands provided positive underlying net sales growth driven by Jack Daniel’s RTDs, the ongoing launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and broad-based volume growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. Gentleman Jack contributed volumetric gains in the United States partially offset by unfavorable channel mix. Underlying net sales declines for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey were driven by lower volumes in emerging markets and Travel Retail reflecting travel bans and other restrictions related to COVID-19, along with unfavorable channel mix in the United States and developed international markets due to significant restrictions in the on-premise channel.

Brown-Forman’s portfolio of premium bourbon brands, including Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, maintained their double-digit underlying net sales growth. Woodford Reserve’s gains were driven by volumetric growth in the United States, partially offset by volume declines in Travel Retail. Old Forester’s strong double-digit underlying net sales growth was powered by ongoing volumetric gains and favorable mix from the brand’s high-end expressions.

The company’s tequila brands provided strong underlying net sales growth led by higher volumes of New Mix supported by increased consumer demand in Mexico. el Jimador’s underlying net sales were fueled by higher volumes and pricing in the United States and Mexico, while Herradura’s underlying net sales decline was driven by lower volumes and unfavorable mix in Mexico, partially offset by higher prices, favorable product mix, and higher volumes in the United States.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Market Results

From a geographic perspective, underlying net sales growth in the United States and our developed international markets was partially offset by declines in Travel Retail, used barrels, and emerging markets.

In the United States, underlying net sales growth was driven by:

expanding consumer demand for Jack Daniel’s RTDs, including the launch of new spirits-based RTDs

premium bourbons, led by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester

the ongoing launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

This growth was partially offset by declines in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey reflecting an unfavorable channel mix shift from the on-premise business due to COVID-19 related restrictions and closures in this channel.

Underlying net sales growth in our developed international markets was fueled by Jack Daniel’s RTDs, the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple in a number of countries, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

Broad-based declines registered in the company’s emerging markets were led by Russia, Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and India, as COVID-19 driven challenges adversely impacted first quarter results. Partially offsetting these declines were underlying net sales growth in Mexico, Brazil, and Poland.

Underlying net sales results in Travel Retail continued to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 reflecting the unprecedented continuation of travel bans and other restrictions.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Other P&L Items

Volumes grew 22% in the first quarter driven by New Mix, the Jack Daniel’s family of brands, and Woodford Reserve. Company-wide price/mix decreased 19% reflecting unfavorable portfolio mix with growth from lower-priced brands (New Mix & Jack Daniel’s RTDs) and unfavorable channel mix resulting from COVID-19 related restrictions in the on-premise channel.

Underlying gross profit declined 1% (-7% reported) and reported gross margin contracted 320 basis points to 61.7% driven by higher input costs and unfavorable mix primarily reflecting COVID-19 related closures in the on-premise channel and the significant increase in sales of ready-to-drink products.

The company’s investment in underlying advertising declined 34% (-33% reported) reflecting the phasing of spending, a reduction in on-premise activations, and the cancellation of consumer events and sponsorships given the current environment. The company expects advertising investments to accelerate over the balance of the fiscal year. Underlying SG&A declined 10% (-10% reported) driven by lower discretionary spend as the company maintained its cost discipline focus.

Underlying operating income increased 15% (+56% reported) driven primarily by operating expense leverage.

Diluted earnings per share increased 73% to $0.67 including an estimated $0.19 per share gain from the sale of the Canadian Mist, Early Times, and Collingwood brands and $0.08 per share benefit related to a discrete tax item recognized in the quarter.

Financial Stewardship

On July 23, 2020, the Brown-Forman Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1743 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. This marks the company’s 75th consecutive year of paying and 36th year of uninterrupted increases in their regular quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The company continues to face substantial uncertainty due to the rapidly evolving environment with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy. As a result of this ongoing uncertainty and expected volatility, the company remains unable to provide quantitative guidance for fiscal year 2021. Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “We believe that we continue to be in a strong financial position and that our capacity to generate solid operating cash flows remain sound, allowing us to navigate this pandemic as circumstances evolve.” As a result, the company maintains expectations to fully fund ongoing investments in the business and pay regular dividends. “Longer term, we are confident about the growth opportunities for our brands and the resilience of our business. We believe the actions we have taken solidify our foundation to continue to grow consistently as we have done for decades,” added Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conference Call Details

Brown-Forman will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today. All interested parties in the United States are invited to join the conference call by dialing 888-624-9285 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial +1-706-679-3410. The company suggests that participants dial in ten minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (EDT) start of the conference call. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, and the accompanying presentation slides, will also be available via Brown-Forman’s Internet website, http://www.brown-forman.com/, through a link to “Investors/Events & Presentations.” A digital audio recording of the conference call and the presentation slides will also be posted on the website and will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics

Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods

Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products

Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Cyber breach or failure or corruption of key information technology systems, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws

Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 and 2020



(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 Change Net sales $ 766 $ 753 (2%) Cost of sales 268 288 7% Gross profit 498 465 (7%) Advertising expenses 92 62 (33%) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 164 148 (10%) Gain on sale of business — (127 ) Other expense (income), net (6 ) (5 ) Operating income 248 387 56% Non-operating postretirement expense 1 1 Interest expense, net 19 20 Income before income taxes 228 366 61% Income taxes 42 42 Net income $ 186 $ 324 74% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.68 73% Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.67 73% Gross margin 64.9 % 61.7 % Operating margin 32.4 % 51.4 % Effective tax rate 18.2 % 11.6 % Cash dividends per common share: Paid $ 0.1660 $ 0.1743 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 477,369 478,327 Diluted 480,088 480,429

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars in millions) April 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 675 $ 908 Accounts receivable, net 570 721 Inventories 1,685 1,741 Other current assets 335 276 Total current assets 3,265 3,646 Property, plant, and equipment, net 848 834 Goodwill 756 760 Other intangible assets 635 657 Other assets 262 294 Total assets $ 5,766 $ 6,191 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 517 $ 545 Dividends payable — 84 Accrued income taxes 30 73 Short-term borrowings 333 389 Total current liabilities 880 1,091 Long-term debt 2,269 2,316 Deferred income taxes 177 156 Accrued postretirement benefits 297 297 Other liabilities 168 181 Total liabilities 3,791 4,041 Stockholders’ equity 1,975 2,150 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,766 $ 6,191

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 and 2020



(Dollars in millions) 2019 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 72 $ 91 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of business — 177 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22 ) — Additions to property, plant, and equipment (21 ) (15 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (43 ) 162 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 67 55 Acquisition of treasury stock (1 ) — Dividends paid (79 ) (83 ) Other (13 ) (9 ) Cash used for financing activities (26 ) (37 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) 17 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents — 233 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 307 675 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 307 $ 908

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Reported change in net sales (2)% 1% Foreign exchange —% 1% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 5% (2)% Underlying change in net sales 3% —% Reported change in gross profit (7)% (2)% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 5% (2)% Underlying change in gross profit (1)% (3)% Reported change in advertising expenses (33)% (3)% Acquisitions and divestitures (1)% —% Foreign exchange —% 1% Underlying change in advertising expenses (34)% (2)% Reported change in SG&A (10)% —% Acquisitions and divestitures —% (1)% Foreign exchange 1% 2% Underlying change in SG&A (10)% 1% Reported change in operating income 56% (5)% Acquisitions and divestitures (51)% —% Chambord Impairment —% 1% Foreign exchange (1)% —% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 11% (3)% Underlying change in operating income 15% (6)% Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation



Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 % Change vs. Prior Year Period Brand3 Depletions3 Net Sales2 9-Liter Drinks Equivalent3 Reported Acquisitions and Divestitures Foreign Exchange Estimated Net Change in Distributor Inventories Underlying Whiskey 14% 3% (1)% —% —% 5% 4% Jack Daniel’s family of brands 15% 2% (2)% —% —% 5% 3% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (7)% (7)% (17)% —% —% 7% (10)% Jack Daniel’s RTD and RTP 38% 38% 35% —% 2% —% 37% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 17% 17% 21% —% (2)% (3)% 16% Gentleman Jack 17% 17% 17% —% —% (3)% 14% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire 0% 0% (10)% —% —% 7% (3)% Other Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Brands 157% 157% 83% —% (4)% 18% 97% Woodford Reserve 15% 15% 11% —% —% 4% 14% Rest of Whiskey 4% 4% 5% —% —% 5% 10% Tequila 69% 12% —% —% 8% 8% 16% el Jimador 3% 3% (2)% —% 3% 10% 11% Herradura (22)% (22)% (25)% —% 2% 7% (16)% Rest of Tequila 93% 45% 38% —% 23% 2% 63% Wine 7% 7% 3% —% —% 7% 10% Vodka (20)% (20)% (27)% —% 3% (1)% (24)% Rest of Portfolio (5)% (5)% 38% (4)% (30)% (7)% (4)% Non-Branded and Bulk NM NM (31)% —% (1)% —% (32)% Total Portfolio 22% 2% (2)% —% —% 5% 3% Other Brand Aggregations American whiskey 15% 3% (1)% —% —% 5% 4% Premium bourbons 16% 16% 15% —% —% 4% 18%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation



Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 Geographic Area3 Net Sales2 Reported Foreign Exchange Estimated Net Change in Distributor Inventories Underlying United States 3% —% 5% 9% Developed International 13% (5)% 5% 12% United Kingdom 46% (25)% 2% 24% Germany 20% (3)% —% 17% Australia 29% —% —% 28% France 22% (3)% —% 19% Rest of Developed International (24)% —% 13% (10)% Emerging (20)% 10% 7% (3)% Mexico 9% 21% —% 29% Poland 1% 5% —% 6% Russia (33)% 6% (11)% (38)% Rest of Emerging (36)% 7% 15% (14)% Travel Retail (59)% —% (5)% (63)% Non-Branded and Bulk (31)% (1)% —% (32)% Total (2)% —% 5% 3%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Note 1 – Percentage growth rates are compared to prior-year periods, unless otherwise noted.

Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information. We use certain financial measures in this press release that are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures, defined below, should be viewed as supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP. Other companies may not define or calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same way. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are presented on Schedules A, B, and C of this press release.

“Underlying change” in measures of statements of operations. We present changes in certain measures, or line items, of the statements of operations that are adjusted to an “underlying” basis. We use “underlying change” for the following measures of the statements of operations: (a) underlying net sales; (b) underlying gross profit; (c) underlying advertising expenses; (d) underlying selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses; (e) underlying operating income.

Contacts

Rob Frederick



Vice President



Brown-Forman Brand & Communications



502-774-7707

Leanne Cunningham



Senior Vice President



Shareholder Relations Officer



502-774-7287

Read full story here