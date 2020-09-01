Venafi Media Alert: Certificate Lifetimes Decrease Again, Increasing the Risk of Outages

Apple-enforced shorter lifetimes take effect on September 1st

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Beginning September 1st, all publicly trusted TLS certificates must have a lifespan of 398 days or less. According to security experts from Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, this latest change is another indication that machine identity lifetimes will continue to shrink. Since many organizations lack the automation capabilities necessary to replace certificates with short lifespans at machine scale and speed, they are likely to see sharp increases in outages caused by unexpected certificate expirations.

“Apple’s unilateral move to reduce machine identity lifespans will profoundly impact businesses and governments globally,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. “The interval between certificate lifecycle changes is shrinking, while at the same time, certificates lifecycles themselves are being reduced. In addition, the number of machines—including IoT and smart devices, virtual machines, AI algorithms and containers—that require machine identities is skyrocketing. It seems inevitable that certificate-related outages, similar to those that have haunted Equifax, LinkedIn, and the State of California, will spiral out-of-control over the next few years.”

According to analysis by Venafi, the interval between changes in the length of certificate lifespans has been shrinking over the last decade:

Continued Bocek: “If the interval between lifecycle changes continues on its current cadence, it’s likely that we could see certificate lifespans for all publicly trusted TLS certificates reduced to 6 months by early 2021 and perhaps become as short as three months by the end of next year. Actions by Apple, Google or Mozilla could accomplish this. Ultimately, the only way for organizations to eliminate this external, outside risk is total visibility, comprehensive intelligence and complete automation for TLS machine identities.”

Digital keys and certificates act as machine identities. They control the flow of sensitive data to trusted machines in a wide range of security and operational systems. Enterprises rely on machine identities to connect and encrypt over 330 million internet domains, over 1.8 billion websites and countless applications. When these certificates expire unexpectedly, the machines or applications they identify will cease to communicate with other machines, shutting down critical business processes.

Unfortunately, eliminating certificate-related outages within complex, multitiered architectures can be challenging. Ownership and control of these certificates often reside in different parts of the organization, with certificates sometimes shared across multiple layers of infrastructure. These problems are exacerbated by the fact that most organizations have certificate renewal processes that are prone to human error. When combined, these factors make outage prevention a complex process that is made much more difficult by shorter certificate lifetimes.

https://www.venafi.com/blog/certificate-lifespans-just-got-shorter-are-you-prepared

