The Experts Are Back in School: Minnesota Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Classroom

HOUSTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Minnesota. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick-and-mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), an online public school program of Houston Public Schools, will welcome students back for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, September 8th. MNVA is a tuition-free public school at home option available to students statewide in grades K-12.

“As many students and teachers experience their first virtual back-to-school season, this is nothing new for our community,” said Superintendent of Houston Public Schools and MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “As a trusted online education expert since 2002 we are ready to welcome new and returning families through our virtual doors for another year of providing students with an education that sets them up for success.”

Live online classes are facilitated by state-licensed teachers, who communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email. MNVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history. Electives and Advanced Placement® courses are also available to eligible high school students.

In addition to the core subjects, high school students have the opportunity to take career-oriented courses through the school’s Destinations Career Academy. Destinations offers career-focused electives, giving students a jump-start on establishing and pursuing career goals. While working toward their high school diplomas, students can choose from a variety of courses in high-demand industry sectors of Business and Health and Human Services.

“Not only do I know that my son has a safe, online school environment to turn to this fall, I know that they are setting him up for success,” said parent Christina Petsinger of New Richland. “He gets to work and socialize with classmates across the state and explore his interests in a socially distanced setting.”

Throughout the year, MNVA fosters a sense of community through virtual clubs and organizations which allow students to further explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

