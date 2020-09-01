SAIC Wins $79 Million Task Order to Enhance U.S. Air Force Readiness

Company will deliver mission engineering services to the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Air Force awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a $79 million task order to deliver mission engineering services to the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) LGM-30 Minuteman III missile system.

The squadron provides lifecycle support services that include developing enterprise demand/supply plans, developing/implementing sourcing strategies, executing the supply plan, and executing cognizant engineering authority. These services will meet customer requirements for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile and associated launch systems, peacekeeper, and future global strike missile systems as well as weapons trainers, support equipment, support for command and control, and other weapon systems worldwide.

“As part of this new task order, SAIC will partner with the squadron to advance its mission by providing end-to-end product support and sustainment solutions using technologies like model-based systems engineering to reduce risk and optimize the Air Force supply chain,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group. “The 414th mission is critical to our national defense, and our newly designed solutions will enhance Air Force readiness.”

Under the five-year task order, awarded as part of the Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC), SAIC will analyze and recommend solutions that will make the missile system more reliable, easier to maintain, and better able to interoperate with other systems. SAIC will also focus on the suitability, lifecycle management, failure testing, and manufacturing sourcing for the systems and its associated equipment. SAIC will address nuclear hardness requirements, challenges, and testing while leveraging our mission engineering and integration capabilities, including model-based systems engineering.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

