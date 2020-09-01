Headspace Expands Executive Team As International Footprints Grow

Mindfulness Company Announces Chief International Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced that they have appointed Jolawn Victor as the company’s Chief International Officer (CIO), a newly created role reporting directly to CeCe Morken, Headspace’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Victor will oversee Headspace’s international operations and expansion, including localized consumer products, partnerships, and enterprise business development. Victor is based out of the company’s London office.

Since March, Headspace’s consumer product has seen downloads double. Its corporate mental health solution, Headspace for Work, has seen an upwards of 500% increase in interest from companies all over the world, with companies such as Tesco, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Publicis signing on as enterprise partners providing Headspace to their employee workforce. Europe is one of the fastest-growing Headspace for Work regions worldwide, and internationally, the company had its fastest-growing direct to consumer markets. Headspace launched in-language localized products in France and Germany in 2019, along with Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese versions. The company also announced a strategic relationship with The Times of India, one of the region’s biggest media companies.

“ We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jolawn, a purpose-driven accomplished executive and expert, to lead our international growth,” said CeCe Morken, President and COO of Headspace. “ We know the need for mindfulness and meditation to mitigate stress and anxiety to care for our mental health, is more prevalent now than ever. Whether we are reaching members through our work-place solutions, or the curated content in-language, we are more committed than ever to our goal of making mindfulness accessible to all, regardless of where they may be.”

“ I am thrilled to join Headspace and to be able to help increase the awareness of mental health and wellness in existing and emerging markets. Especially today, when a variety of pressing challenges undoubtedly impact our ability to feel safe and live healthy lives in nearly every country around the world,” said Jolawn Victor, Chief International Officer at Headspace.

Jolawn joins Headspace from Intuit Quickbooks, where she most recently served as the Head of Emerging Markets and Global Expansion leading operations across over 150 countries. Previously, Victor held numerous roles across PepsiCo’s North American beverage and snack businesses, where her last position was the Director of Lay’s Innovation for PepsiCo. Prior to PepsiCo, Victor worked at Fortune 100 companies, including Kraft and General Mills.

Headspace continues its growth trajectory in 2020, and as the company doubles down on commitment to its members and mental health amid a pandemic. Headspace first announced a Series C funding round in February, where the company raised $93 million, with an extension of $47.7 million applied in June. In the spring of this year, it was also announced that CeCe Morken joined as the company’s new President and COO, reporting to Rich Pierson, Headspace’s Co-founder and CEO.

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 1,100 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, GE, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world’s most-recognizable brands, including Apple and Amazon, as well as with Nike, NBA and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace’s digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Apple’s Best of 2018, Samsung’s Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights’ top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

