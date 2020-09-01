California Pizza Kitchen Launches New Back-to-School Family Lunch Program Nationwide

The ultimate convenience designed to help parents balance midday mealtime in-restaurant or at-home

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With an ongoing commitment to innovation and finding creative ways to reach their dedicated community of guests, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is pleased to announce its back-to-school family lunch program for busy parents looking for the ultimate mealtime convenience midday. Given many communities across the country are simultaneously managing COVID-19-related distance learning programs for children and continued work-from-home mandates for adults – parents can look to CPK to help alleviate the juggling act a bit, by making lunchtime not only delicious but super easy, for the whole family.





Available starting today through mid-October, CPK’s new back-to-school lunch specials are as follows*:

Delivery: For those who want tasty food without leaving the comfort of home, CPK now offers “Lunch Box” delivery options from CPK.com, DoorDash, UberEats, or Postmates: Available Monday through Friday, this special offering includes one (1) adult entrée and one (1) CPKids entrée. Adults can choose from one (1) Full Salad or one (1) Pizza (The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Full BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Full Caesar Salad, or Full Roasted Veggie Salad) and kids can choose between one (1) CPKids size Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza or Curly Mac ‘n’ Cheese – all for $20 or less.**

Dine-In Lunch Visit: For families looking to take a break from school lessons and at-home work fatigue by having lunch in-restaurant at CPK, kids can dine-in for just $3 : Little ones can choose between a CPKids size pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) or the Curly Mac ‘n’ Cheese for just $3 with the purchase of an adult entrée (any Salad including Power Bowls, Pizza, Pasta, Main Plates, and Lunch Duos) on weekdays between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-In Take-Out: No time to sit down and dine-in? CPK still has you covered. The same offer as a dine-in lunch visit applies when you walk-in for grab-and-go takeout.

Dine-In Dinner Visit: One stop, two meals. Pick up your $3 CPKids lunch while dining for dinner and make lunch tomorrow, easy : Families can bring home a CPKids size Take & Bake Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) or the Curly Mac ‘n’ Cheese for just $3 with the purchase of any adult dinner entrée (any Salad including Power Bowls, Pizza, Pasta, and Main Plates).

“We understand first-hand how much folks are trying to juggle COVID-19-related distance work and school schedules right now. As a service-minded company, we’re always adapting and looking to find innovative ways to reach our guests at CPK, so we wanted to provide a few easy and affordable lunch options both kids and parents will get excited about, especially during such a hectic re-adjustment period,” said Ashley Ceraolo, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CPK. “We hope these new offerings will encourage additional family mealtime and provide a midday touchpoint for conversation over delicious food, at-home or in-restaurant. No matter how you choose to dine with us – lunchtime this fall is one less thing for parents to have to worry about, and something kids can look forward to.”

Additionally, and for increased value throughout the entire month of September, CPK Rewards members will receive 20 bonus points for every CPKids meal purchased.

Beyond CPK’s back-to-school meal specials and to take the Company’s dedication to community engagement one step further, the nationwide pizza chain is also partnering with local schools this fall to conduct an online gift card fundraiser to kick off the new term. Participating schools can raise money by selling CPK gift cards and will, in turn, receive 10% back from every gift card they sell.

For more information on all, please visit www.cpk.com.

*Available at participating locations, except Hawaii, while supplies last. Items and quantities subject to change. Any substitutions or modifications may result in an additional charge.



**Delivery fees and tax not included. Price varies based on purchase platform.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas, and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online, and more.

