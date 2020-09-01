Amazon Music and Twitch partner to combine live streaming with on-demand listening

For the first time, artists across the globe will be able to connect live with Amazon Music’s more than 55 million customers through Twitch, providing music fans with the best live in-app experience possible, and further engagement with an artist’s recorded catalog

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN) Today, Amazon Music and Twitch have partnered to announce the incorporation of Twitch’s live streaming functionality into the Amazon Music app, enabling fans to engage with artists in brand-new ways and move seamlessly between live streams and recorded music. Launching today on iOS and Android, artists across the globe will now be able to connect live with Amazon Music’s more than 55 million customers across all streaming tiers. Learn more at https://artists.amazonmusic.com/live.





“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking,” said Ryan Redington, Director, Amazon Music. “We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one. Together with Twitch, we’re making it possible for artists across all genres, at all moments of their careers, to harness the social power of live streaming to create more engagement with their recorded catalog.”

At a time when in-person events are limited, artists will for the first time be able to establish a real-time connection with their existing fans on Amazon Music. Artists from superstars to those emerging in their careers can now leverage Twitch and Amazon Music to engage with stadium-size audiences.

“Twitch has always been about connecting amazingly talented creators live with fans everywhere,” said Tracy Chan, VP, Head of Music at Twitch. “That’s why we’re excited to announce the next phase of our ongoing partnership with Amazon Music that unlocks an entirely new world of live music experiences and engagement by connecting Twitch live streams and Amazon’s catalog of recorded music. Especially now, in a time when traditional venues are closed and tours have been cancelled, musicians are looking for new ways to continue creating, connect with fans, and build community. Twitch has become the place to co-create shared live experiences, and it’s now accessible in-app for Amazon Music’s 55 million customers.”

Amazon Music and Twitch are committed to developing new and improved ways to help artists engage with their fans and are excited to offer this feature to music creators. Twitch has long been at the forefront of connecting creators and fans through live streaming experiences, and Amazon Music has worked extensively with Twitch and with artists and labels to help them utilize live streaming to connect more deeply with fans, including developing innovative ways to incorporate live streaming into release campaigns; creating a virtual stage for festivals and charitable fundraising events; and providing more intimate moments for artist Q&As. This year, Twitch and Amazon Music have also worked with artists across all genres to support and produce livestreams to raise millions of dollars for COVID-19 Relief efforts including Twitch StreamAid, Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion, and more.

Fans will have a variety of ways to discover artist live streams within the Amazon Music app, including a push notification from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch; and through Amazon Music’s new “Live” browse page. Amazon Music has also made it simple for artists to link their Twitch channel with Amazon Music, using the newly-launched Amazon Music for Artists app. Artists can visit artists.amazonmusic.com/live for more information about the feature, step-by-step visuals outlining how to connect their Twitch channel, and more.

Starting this week, fans can check out artists spanning all different genres who are taking advantage of the feature and finding new and innovative ways to connect with audiences live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, including:

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. will join Amazon Music September 4 th at 1PM ET to answer fan questions about their latest album, Imploding the Mirage .

and will join Amazon Music September 4 at 1PM ET to answer fan questions about their latest album, . Soul singer and storyteller Nicole Atkins will host a variety series Wednesdays at 7PM ET with performances and interviews with friends and artists including Elle King, Cut Worms and Whitney.

will host a variety series Wednesdays at 7PM ET with performances and interviews with friends and artists including Elle King, Cut Worms and Whitney. Amazon Music UK will stream the Heavy Music Awards 2020 live from the HMA’s London offices September 3, 2020 at 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET and feature performances from The Hunna , Holding Absence , Heart Of A Coward , Wargasm , Coldbones and HAWXX .

live from the HMA’s London offices September 3, 2020 at 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET and feature performances from , , , , and . Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Anywhere will stream exclusive digital performances (Tuesday’s at 7PM EST) spanning Latin, World, Hip-Hop, Jazz and more for its weekly concert series.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 60 million songs and the latest new releases. And with Amazon Music HD, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 60 million songs available in High Definition (HD), millions of songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Engaging with music has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We’re always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

