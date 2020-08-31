Ready to Go on Day One: Passport Academy Charter School Students Already Equipped for Success 

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Passport Academy Charter School (PACS), a blended tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students aged 17-21 who have not been able to finish their high school education, is ready for the start of the new school year, providing Western Pennsylvania students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these historic times. Students and teachers get ready to log on and start the school year tomorrow, September 1.

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Pennsylvania. According to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

“Parents are understandably anxious about what the upcoming school year is going to look like, and we understand,” said PACS Head of School Bo Jackson. “We love our PACS family like they were our own, so rest assured, because we’ve been doing this in Pennsylvania for nearly 10 years. We know how to do it right. And we will do everything we can to get you across the finish line.”

In addition to engaging content, PACS offers student clubs, in-person field trips, and social gatherings to foster a sense of school community.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. PACS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

PACS is still accepting enrollments for the school year. To learn more about enrollment, and to find a schedule of upcoming information sessions and school events, visit pacs.k12.com/, download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices, or contact Bo Jackson at 412-376-3724 x1002. For enrollment, please contact Ms. Thomas at 412-376-3724 x1011, or via email at smthomas@hhpacs.org.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free Pittsburgh public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students have access to the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PACS, visit pacs.k12.com/.

