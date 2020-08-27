Virginia Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the New School Year

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free public school program, is ready to get back to work providing Virginia students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on September 1st.

Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools, and the Richmond City Public Schools.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ school-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. VAVA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, VAVA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers. The school also offers AP courses so students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.

“We are looking forward to another school year as we welcome more Virginia families to the VAVA community,” said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA’s Head of School. “At VAVA, we believe every student has incredible potential, and we want to help guide each of them along the path of self-discovery.”

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help VAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Students enroll in VAVA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some have health concerns, many wish to accelerate their learning through advanced courses unavailable at their traditional school and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting to find success.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of information sessions visit vava.k12.com, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

