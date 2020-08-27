Pikes Peak Online School Welcomes Students for New Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Colorado. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick-and-mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS), an online public school, will welcome students for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 31st. PPOS is a tuition-free, public school at home option available for students statewide in 9th through 12th grade.

“We are able to provide students with an option to continue their education without disruption,” said PPOS Head of School Nicole Tiley. “With a rigorous curriculum and our years of experience with online learning, we are excited to start a new school year of helping students reach their full potential.”

PPOS provides a personalized approach to learning, delivering engaging curriculum entirely online. In pursuit of their high school diplomas or a GED, PPOS students take advantage of the school’s rigorous curriculum and myriad support services to ensure their academic and personal success.

PPOS ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school with its Student Success Program. Resources such as the school’s Family Academic Support Team empowers students to overcome academic, social, emotional, medical, or other challenges as they chart a path towards high school completion.

Students take benchmark assessments at the beginning of the school year to identify strengths and challenges, and the results are used to develop an individually tailored learning plan for each student. For many, this Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) expands beyond current academic objectives to include post-secondary goals for college or a career.

Throughout the school year, PPOS builds a sense of community for students across the state. Virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

