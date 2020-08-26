IMS Oneworld Selects WorkLLama as Strategic Partner to Launch Branded Talent Community Solution

New solution helps corporations build talent pipelines, hire faster, enhance brand visibility and reduce costs

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMS Oneworld, part of the IMS Group, is pleased to announce the launch of its Branded Talent Community solution in partnership with technology provider WorkLLama. This new end-to-end solution is designed to build, nurture and grow Branded Talent Communities, resulting in higher-quality candidates, expedited hiring, greater brand reach and reduced talent acquisition costs.

The app-based engagement builds, nurtures and grows an underutilized candidate database into a curated and engaged branded talent community and pipeline for direct sourcing and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) programs. The solution utilizes a game-changing technology platform and dedicated services team to keep candidates engaged while empowering human connectivity, transforming these talent communities into brand ambassadors that generate highly qualified referrals.

Katie Bussey, president of IMS Oneworld, commented, “ I couldn’t be prouder of or more excited about the end-to-end solution we developed, the technology bells and whistles it encompasses, the cost savings it delivers and the overall experience it creates. We are thrilled to officially launch this in the marketplace today.”

The solution is powered by a white-labeled platform to effectively customize and deliver an organization’s brand experience. It features Sofi, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven conversational bot, acting as the spokesperson and brand ambassador for the Community. Sofi is driven by AI and utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to match the tone of each corporation, ensuring an on-brand experience. Additionally, each Community will encompass comprehensive engagement features and multi-level referral capabilities. This next-level candidate experience is available in an iOS or Android app and is serviced by a dedicated team to ensure flawless delivery and execution.

“ We have a true partner in IMS Oneworld and are excited to put technology at the forefront of Branded Talent Communities,” said Sudhakar Maruvada, founder and CEO of WorkLLama. “ Many corporations aren’t leveraging their greatest asset: their existing talent pools. Our partnership delivers a comprehensive services and technology solution not available in the market today. It provides the breadth of services companies need to successfully manage their direct sourcing and RPO programs via a single platform. It’s about using technology to maximize human connections and relationships.”

IMS Oneworld creates a unified experience and supports a total talent strategy for sourcing direct hire and contingent candidates by augmenting existing talent acquisition and contingent labor program solutions.

About IMS Oneworld:

IMS Oneworld, part of IMS Group, is focused on delivering Direct Sourcing and RPO solutions to enterprise clients as well as MSP/VMS providers that begin with the establishment of a Branded Talent Community solution. With a mission to build high-performing teams that deliver with velocity, IMS Oneworld is committed to transforming the talent value chain and helping clients realize the full value of their workforce solutions. For more information visit www.imsoneworld.com

About IMS Group:

IMS Group, a Global Workforce Solutions company, specializes in a range of flexible and comprehensive Workforce Solutions, including Property Preservation, Finance & Accounting and Recruitment Solutions. IMS Group is nationally and globally recognized by various organizations, institutions and analysts. They are listed as a ‘Dream Company to Work for’ and have received the prestigious IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 for three years running.

IMS Group is a part of the Empresaria Group plc, a global specialist staffing group offering temporary and contract recruitment, permanent recruitment and outsourced recruitment services operating across 6 diversified sectors in 20 countries.

About WorkLLama:

WorkLLama is a talent community platform that helps companies leverage their brands to create powerful candidate, employee and client experiences. Its technology makes it possible to foster meaningful, more human connections with talent, leading to exceptional and inspired branded talent communities that fuel business success.

Corporations and staffing firms alike use WorkLLama to automate and optimize recruiting, engagement and staffing processes that put their brand at the forefront and center around the candidate. By doing so, they can build, nurture and grow a curated network of talent empowered to be brand ambassadors for their organizations.

The most comprehensive technology platform of its kind, WorkLLama drives digital transformation through social referral management; frictionless candidate engagement; Sofi, its AI-driven conversational bot; integrated, omnichannel communication; on-demand staffing; and direct sourcing solutions. For more information visit www.workllama.com.

