AMN Passport: The Most Advanced Mobile App for Travel Clinicians

DALLAS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Travel nurses and allied professionals nationwide can now download the most powerful and practical mobile app to help them find, book, and manage their assignments with the launch of newest version of AMN Passport by AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN).





Now available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, AMN Passport provides clinicians with the healthcare industry’s easiest-to-use and most comprehensive application for their mobile devices.

The app provides a personalized experience that encompasses all information travel clinicians need to successfully manage their careers. AMN Passport customizes job preferences, manages and updates credentials and professional profiles, accesses time and pay details, provides alerts and updates without clogging up email, shows exactly where clinicians are in the onboarding process, and contacts dedicated recruiters with one tap. With AMN Passport, clinicians can now put their career in their pocket.

“ AMN Healthcare is committed to providing the best possible experience for our clinicians, and that’s why we will continuously improve AMN Passport so they can maximize the professional and personal experience of their assignments,” said Landry Seedig, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Nursing and Allied Solutions, at AMN Healthcare. “ Nurses and allied health professionals can now go from accepting a contract to confirming their paycheck with complete confidence on a mobile device – and with convenience and seamless experience that nobody else can offer.”

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services, providing healthcare organizations across the nation with the most advanced and comprehensive array of technology-enabled solutions. To learn more about how AMN Passport puts you at the helm of your experience, go to https://www.amnpassport.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

