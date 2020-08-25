Pipefy Providing Resources on How to Automate and Optimize HR and Financial Workflows at Shared Services and Outsourcing Week #SSOW

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it is sponsoring the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) event August 31 – September 4. At this complimentary event, Pipefy will be sharing with attendees ways to automate and optimize HR and Financial workflows. Also, Pipefy’s customer Capgemini will present on leveraging workflow automation to transform processes and speed up digital transformation.





Pipefy’s no-code work management platform empowers teams to create, execute, standardize and control processes—such as purchasing, onboarding, and recruiting—so requesters, processors and managers are more efficient every day. Pipefy will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with SSOW attendees to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities and how it can dramatically increase productivity and help you measure efficiency in your organization.

Please join Pipefy and Capgemini on Friday, September 4th from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. EST for a session on how Capgemini created a new HRO service platform to achieve digital transformation. Jessica Bartoewiz, HR Service Delivery Manager at Capgemini ,will share how the company leveraged automation and process standardization to improve the quality of services, eliminate bottlenecks and increase efficiency. With a powerful workforce processing platform, Capgemini’s HR team optimized the team’s performance, reduced processing time for HR queries and improved its internal SLA’s for ticket resolution.

If you are registered for the event, you can reserve your spot and join the session here.

If you have not yet registered for SSOW, there is still time to register for free, please visit: https://www.ssonetwork.com/events-sharedservicesweek/?ty-ur.

Attendees that visit Pipefy’s virtual booth for a demo will be entered to win an Apple iPad as part of the event’s Demo Drive.

SSOW is hosted in partnership with the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON)—an online source for global business services executives and business leaders who leverage technology and best practices to improve operational efficiency. SSON delivers the latest industry news, thought leadership, and analysis through written articles, online events, webinars, white papers and in-depth market reports.

About Pipefy



Pipefy is the workflow management software that makes business processes—such as purchasing, onboarding, and recruiting—hassle-free, so requesters, processors and managers are more efficient. Through automated workflows Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes without the need of IT implementation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit, www.pipefy.com.

