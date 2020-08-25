Nautilus, Inc. Disrupts Home Fitness with First Dual-Mode Indoor Cycling Bike

New Bowflex VeloCore™ (un) stationary bike redefines indoor cycling (IC) by including a stationary setting and lean mode.

In lean mode, the bike leans from side-to-side and simulates the feel of riding on an open road; all while helping to ignite your core and arms.

A proprietary, patent-pending lock-out feature keeps the bike in stationary mode, so users can opt for a traditional cycling workout.

This connected bike integrates the JRNY™ platform, which delivers engaging digital content on a large touch screen, and custom coaching; it also connects with third-party cycling apps, including Peloton® and Zwift®.

VANCOUVER, Wash.–Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced the new Bowflex® VeloCore™ – the industry's first (un) stationary, dual-mode bike that combines leaning technology with digital connectivity for a dynamic full body workout and an immersive digital experience.





For the first time, consumers can choose their riding style – leaning or stationary mode.

By engaging the lean mode feature, Bowflex VeloCore riders can push and pull the bike from side-to-side, replicating the movement of outdoor cycling. The high intensity workout helps strengthen and tone the arms and core.

For added versatility, the VeloCore bike comes equipped with a proprietary, patent-pending lock-out feature that keeps the bike in stationary mode, so users can opt for a traditional cycling workout.

The bike features an integrated high-definition touch screen console, which provides JRNY™ members access to the JRNY™ library of motivating and engaging digital content. JRNY members can take curves while riding outdoor routes via Explore the World™ videos, which includes a virtual coach offering instructions, encouragement, and fitness tips during the ride. Based on an initial fitness assessment and analysis of each workout, JRNY members receive customized coaching and workout recommendations.

“Quite simply, the VeloCore bike represents a totally new way to cycle at home by offering a fully customizable experience. The bike is loaded with advanced technology and digital options to keep users motivated, engaged and entertained. Our lean technology dials up the fun factor and workout payback,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “We know consumers are adopting new fitness habits and are eager for fresh challenges as they strive to improve performance and reach their workout goals. We’ve doubled down to offer innovative fitness products to meet increased demand.”

According to a recent survey conducted on Nautilus’ behalf by YouGov, 60% of U.S. fitness consumers* said that they would like a stationary bike that could simulate the way it feels to ride outside and 68% would use an indoor bike at home if it provided a more effective workout than the standard stationary bikes currently available. Further, 94% of these consumers said that they use some form of entertainment while working out.

The survey also found that the percentage of these consumers working out at home on a weekly basis has increased from 43% before COVID to 73% during COVID, and 27% started using cardio machines at home only after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. What’s more, 26% of those who went to gyms prior to COVID-19 do not plan to return to the gym.

VeloCore users with a JRNY membership will have access to a library of more than 75 trainer-led cycling and workout content with real-time feedback and tracking, including time, interval, distance, calories, burn rate, heart rate, cadence, resistance and lean. For JRNY members, custom workouts are recommended based on each user’s individual fitness profile, workout history and performance.

JRNY members will also have more entertainment options, including Bowflex radio and the ability to watch stream services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu on the console’s HD screen while doing a workout.** Users aren’t limited to one workout experience and can connect to other world-class cycling apps, including Peloton® and Zwift®.***

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1066 US adults aged 18 to 64 years old who have spent $500 or more on fitness in the past year. Fieldwork was undertaken July 27 – August 3, 2020. The survey was carried out online.



**Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included.



*** Requires a tablet or phone and separate third party subscription, not included. There is no affiliation with Peloton or Zwift.

Bowflex VeloCore Bike

The Bowflex VeloCore bike includes the following features:

Proprietary, patent-pending lock-out feature for the beginner or when standard IC bike programming is desired.

22” or 16” console with HD LCD touch screen (21.5” or 15.6” measured diagonally) and premium sound bar to provide easy access to the JRNY experience that fully immerses users in their fitness experience.

Unlimited user profiles for JRNY™ members.

Magnetic resistance system for a smooth, quiet ride.

Intuitive resistance knob, which allows for 100 resistance levels to meet the needs of the individual user.

Power measurement and side-to-side programming.

Dipped handlebars offer six hand positions and adjust horizontally and vertically for versatility.

Built-in media rack near the console for a phone or tablet is equipped with USB charging ports.

Race-style high-density adjustable foam seat, offering comfort for long rides.

Dual-link pedals with detachable toe cages so users have the option of using standard toe cages or SPD clips.

Heart rate monitoring via Bluetooth armband, dual water bottle holders, and easy-reach cradles with 3 lb. dumbbells.

The Bowflex VeloCore bikes are priced at $2,199 for the 22” console and $1,699 for the 16” console. Both bike models are available for purchase on Bowflex.com and at select retailers.

JRNY™ Experience

JRNY’s adaptive coaching technology uses AI algorithms, data from an initial assessment, and tracking from previous workouts to create personalized daily workouts. Each custom workout is adjusted automatically based on how the user is feeling, how much they improve, and their past performance. Users also receive real-time feedback and expert guidance from a virtual trainer, as well as rewards to celebrate their achievements.

The stand-alone JRNY platform is available on Bowflex.com and for download in the Google Play and iOS Stores and comes pre-loaded on the VeloCore bike. VeloCore bike purchasers receive a 2-month free JRNY membership, which allows access to the JRNY experience. Following the trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and Octane Fitness®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products. Nautilus, Inc. utilizes technology to develop personalized, connected fitness solutions that empower and motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels, as well as in commercial channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

