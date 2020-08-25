Mercury Insurance Offers Contactless Home Inspections to Policyholders in New York and New Jersey Through Flyreel

Mercury’s home inspection app minimizes health risks by eliminating the need for outsiders to make an in-person home visit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mercury Insurance announced that the company is offering New York and New Jersey homeowners policyholders DIY inspection services using an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant. Created by Flyreel, the app guides homeowners through a self-inspection of their property and gives them the option for a contactless experience, helping policyholders maintain their physical distance from those outside of the household during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AI assistant is available to download as a mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“We do so much with smartphones now that giving our insureds the ability to use photos and video to capture and verify the characteristics of their property made so much sense,” said Holly Sacks, Mercury Insurance portfolio underwriter. “The AI in our app is top-class, making it super simple to complete a self-inspection. The step-by-step instructions are easy to follow and fun to use!”

New Mercury homeowner policyholders will be emailed a link to download the app and activate it. Then, they can complete the self-inspection at their leisure with no appointment needed. The virtual inspection is conducted with state-of-the-art AI, high fidelity video and a conversation feature to streamline the experience while capturing everything Mercury needs to accurately underwrite a policy. It also helps catalog belongings and building materials in the event the customer needs to file a claim. On average, the self-inspection process takes less than 30 minutes.

Flyreel, Mercury’s home inspection app technology partner, is the pioneer in developing advanced AI to help insurance providers protect policyholders and their property using AI-assisted, self-service inspections.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support Mercury Insurance as they push the envelope of innovation, deploying the best of today’s technology to better serve their customers,” said Cole Winans, CEO of Flyreel. “Their relentless commitment to protecting homeowners while delivering an industry-leading customer experience makes us proud to be their partner.”

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

About Flyreel

Flyreel provides Total Property UnderstandingTM for underwriting, loss control and claims. Flyreel’s advanced AI assistant guides users through fully configurable workflows. As users scan their property with their smartphone camera, Flyreel’s proprietary computer vision technology automatically documents critical property data like hazards, risks, features, materials and more. Flyreel’s AI Assistant can “react and respond” to data collected by the policyholder, adapting and customizing conversational workflows based on the unique attributes that it “sees” in near real-time. To learn more about Flyreel, visit https://www.flyreel.co/.

