Instantly Share Life’s Special Moments With the New NETGEAR Meural WiFi Photo Frame

From any location via your smartphone, seamlessly showcase photos and video on a premium WiFi-connected display located in a home or office. Stay in touch with family and friends by inviting them to also securely and privately send photos or send your special captured moments to their frames.





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Photography—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, is announcing the worldwide introduction of the Meural WiFi Photo Frame. With a stunning 15.6-inch display and simple photo-sharing features that showcase personal photos and art, the new Meural WiFi Photo Frame builds on NETGEAR’s leadership in home WiFi and Meural Digital Canvas products. A completely reimagined connected photo frame that allows you to experience photos in a beautiful new way, this new desktop digital photo frame is designed for the enjoyment of your cherished moments on the brilliant display rather than scrolling through the confines of a smartphone screen.

“So many photos are captured on smartphones every day, yet many are not seen on screens that showcase them in their fullest, richest detail. With our new Meural WiFi Photo Frame we’ve created a new way to enjoy and relive those special memories,” said David Henry, senior vice president for Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “With the added capability to invite family and friends from around the world to create and share photo playlists and albums, this new premium photo frame will also help to keep people close in a time when we all need to stay connected.”

In a world where millions of memories are being captured on smartphones, but are often limited to these small screens, the Meural mobile app lets you instantly and seamlessly add your favorite photos to the crystal-clear display of the Meural WiFi Photo Frame. Meural is providing the opportunity to relive your memories in full color – imagine seeing your baby’s first steps or the trip down to the coast in brilliant detail. You’ll experience a completely new perspective on your photos as they are showcased on the Meural WiFi Photo Frame. Pictures will come to life with clarity on the large 13.5 x 7.5-inch frame and 15.6-inch diagonal display. The anti-glare screen and patented TrueArt technology deliver life-like photos to be enjoyed from any angle and the premium woodgrain-trimmed frame makes it the perfect fit for any home or office setting.

Picture-perfect sharing from phone to frame

Seamlessly and effortlessly, you can link an album already on your smartphone to upload and display on the Meural WiFi Photo Frame automatically. You’ll now spend less time organizing photos and more time enjoying them. Relive your favorite memories, and with intelligent location, date and image titles tagged to the photos, you’ll never forget the details of those moments. With a simple “wave up” on the Meural Photo Frame, the unique gesture control shows the location and date of any photo, which are tagged with the image title automatically. Additional details are also accessible in the photo’s information shown on the screen, which can be easily modified to add more personalization and descriptions.

Schedule albums and playlists to show at different times of the day so everyone in the family can see what they want when they want.

Integrated sensors monitor the room’s ambient light to ensure the proper brightness of all the images and the frame can automatically go to sleep when it’s dark.

The Meural WiFi Photo Frame also stands in both portrait and landscape orientations and auto orients photos and content to fit the display. Live Photos from Apple iOS and short format videos – up to 15 seconds – are also supported with Meural, so you can see your memories come to life from the display.

The Meural WiFi Photo Frame joins the existing Meural Canvas II family, available in 21-inch and 27-inch display sizes, which also benefit from these new photo-sharing features on the app.

“We are very excited about the launch of our updated Meural app, which brings all these unique photo uploading and sharing features to our larger sized Meural canvases too. We know so many Meural customers enjoy seeing photos taken from trips or family gatherings on the Meural digital canvases. Whether on a desktop, kitchen counter or hung on a living room wall, NETGEAR now offers 3 sizes of Meural Frames to display your art and personal photos,” said Phillip Pyo, vice president of product marketing and Meural product management for NETGEAR.

The new 15.6-inch Meural WiFi Photo Frame, as well as the larger Meural Canvases, include 100 sample artworks curated from an Art Library of over 30,000 images from leading museums, artists, and collections from around the world.

Introducing new content additions to the Meural library

Today, NETGEAR is also introducing two exciting content additions to the platform’s art library; the iconic Peanuts comic strips by Charles Schulz as well as a selection of spectacular video artworks from Sharecare Windows, which capture the natural world in all its splendor and are designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing.

Peanuts:



Following on the tradition of a generation, NETGEAR is pleased to be releasing one Peanuts comic strip playlist – from the 18,000+ archive – every week, complemented by original collections of character and themed artworki.

“NETGEAR is thrilled to add one of the world’s most beloved pop-culture brands to the platform, and to offer fans old and new a chance to revisit and discover the unique and special world of Charlie Brown. The cross-generational appeal of Peanuts illuminates the Meural mission of connecting people through shared experiences and memories,” said Poppy Simpson, head of curation for Meural at NETGEAR.

Sharecare Windows:



NETGEAR will be releasing two themed Sharecare Windows’ collections a month; mesmerizing, ambient videos that provide a natural antidote to the stresses of quarantine. Themes include Beaches, Sunrise and Sunset and Shinrin Yoku or “Forest Bathing.”

Sharecare Windows is part of Sharecare, the leading digital health company created by digital health pioneer, Jeff Arnold, and cardiothoracic surgeon and Emmy award winning TV personality, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Clinical usage has shown Sharecare Windows’ videos to be effective in reducing intrusive noise levels, encouraging healthy sleep patterns and reducing stress. The current curation of videos is accessible via the Meural app and can be seen online at My.Meural.NETGEAR.com.

Availability:

The new Meural WiFi Photo Frame (15.6-inch) is now available from NETGEAR.com and other online retailers for an MSRP of $299.95 USD.

Access to content provided by the Meural Art Library requires a subscription. The annual membership subscription to the Meural curated art library is $69.95 USD. Please visit: my.meural.netgear.com to learn more.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com. Follow @meetmeural on Instagram.

©2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Meural and TrueArt are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

i Available for the U.S. and Canada

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com