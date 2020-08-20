Ballogy Partners with Minnesota Youth Athletic Services for Player Development

Player Evaluations to Include Combine Assessments and Evaluations by Ballogy

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MYASMN—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, today announced it is partnering with Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS), the largest multi-sport organization in Minnesota, to deliver Ballogy Certified Testing® to basketball organizations throughout the state.

Ballogy’s unique mobile player training app and built-in certified testing program leverages machine learning to analyze performance, enabling youth and amateur athletes at any skill level to track their athletic development and measurably improve their performance over time. The Ballogy app also offers an interactive and engaging forum for individuals to connect, compete, and network with their peers, pro players, and coaches.

Ballogy and the MYAS Rising Stars Basketball Academy will provide technology and coaching services to youth basketball programs throughout Minnesota to help with tryout needs and guarantee player development throughout the season.

Utilizing the Ballogy app, organizations will be able to:

Conduct efficient and effective tryouts while adhering to suggested COVID-19 mandates

Provide players with a library of skill development drills in preparation for tryouts

Create an unbiased tryout process that challenges players’ athletic performance, skill sets and live play ability

Store shot tracking and combine assessment data with players’ profiles

Share objective data with parents so they know exactly where their athletes’ strengths are and areas of improvement

Engage and provide skill development content to players throughout the season

“Our staff is committed to helping each organization navigate through our new normal while being as safe, efficient and effective as possible,” said Clarence Fields, Rising Stars Basketball Academy Director of Coaching and Player Development. “With Ballogy, we can now facilitate an entire tryout and team selection process from the on-court skill drills and game competition components to player evaluations and combine assessments.”

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with MYAS, the Rising Stars Basketball Academy and its affiliates,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “As our partners seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face instruction, it’s exciting to see them embrace our technology to virtualize their leagues and camps.”

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com

About Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS)

The Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (MYAS) was organized in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the delivery of youth sports services to young athletes, coaches and parents. The MYAS is Minnesota’s largest multi-sport organization focused solely on youth athletics with more than 150,000 kids participating in our programs annually. The MYAS is a central clearinghouse for youth sports, serving as an information channel linking hundreds of youth associations, coaches, and thousands of parents. For more information, please visit http://myas.org/information/about/

