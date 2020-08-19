KRISPY KREME® Times Square Flagship Shop to Open Sept. 15

4,500-square-foot location will deliver the most awesome, immersive doughnut experience, including the world’s largest Hot Light, largest glaze waterfall, digital experiences and doughnuts 24×7

Krispy Kreme’s first global flagship shop will showcase the brand in the most iconic city in the world, bringing joy to New Yorkers and everyone from around the world who visits. The one-of-a-kind, 4,500‑square-foot shop offers a deliciously immersive and interactive doughnut experience, including:

The world’s largest Hot Light

An iconic doughnut-making theater

The largest and iconic Glazed Waterfall for spectators to watch doughnuts run through

Stadium‑style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box

dozens box A 24-hour street-side pickup window where people can get doughnuts as they walk by

Merchandise specific to New York City and Times Square to commemorate the experience

A special edition and commemorative “Big Apple” Doughnut exclusively at the Times Square Shop

The opening of the flagship at 1601 Broadway (at West 48th Street), will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world, had been scheduled for May but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

“We’re filled with joy to share the sweet news that Krispy Kreme is opening in Times Square,” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “We said earlier this year that when New York City and Times Square are ready, we’ll be ready. We can’t wait to bring a new bright Hot Light to Broadway beginning Sept. 15.”

Safety of guests and team members being the top priority, Krispy Kreme will implement a plan designed to keep everyone safe by controlling crowds, including remote queueing and providing guests the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online. Krispy Kreme will provide more details on this closer to the grand opening. The shop also has a “grab-and-go” counter and window for curbside ordering and pick-up.

Inside the shop, Krispy Kreme will adhere to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines provided by the city and CDC, including employee health screenings at the beginning of shifts, washing hands regularly, wearing face masks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at ordering points, and additional disinfecting throughout the shop. For added convenience, people can order doughnuts ahead of time for pick-up at the Times Square location by visiting our website or via mobile app.

The Times Square shop is part of Krispy Kreme’s 2020 expansion in New York City, which by the end of the year will total eight shops from uptown to downtown, including the brand’s remodeled Penn Station location. Krispy Kreme will hire more than 400 new team members in New York City so far this year.

“We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city​. We’re thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous Hot Light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can’t wait to take a bite,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

