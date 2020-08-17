Homespire Mortgage Approaches $2 Billion in Loan Sales Volume

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homebuyers—Homespire Mortgage, one of the nation’s fastest growing residential mortgage lenders, announced another record-breaking quarter, doubling its overall sales volume and quickly approaching $2 billion year-to-date.

Homespire continues its steady climb year after year, adding new territories and personnel across key markets, despite the on-going pandemic. With 65% of its overall sales volume originating from new purchase business and remarkable five times growth in just three years, the company is on-pace for another record-setting year. Homespire’s success is a direct result of its proven, innovative underwriting processes, investments in technology and marketing innovation and strategic expansion efforts over the last 12 months, including new branches in Colorado, Massachusetts, Florida, Louisiana and Georgia.

Homespire continues to target the nation’s top talent at all levels, recruiting several key additions to its management team over the last year, and earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” for the third consecutive year. With a forecast of $3 billion in 2021, the company continues its strategic nation-wide expansion plans to grow its presence in new and existing markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

“At Homespire, we are dedicated to meeting both the demands of today as well as those of tomorrow,” said Michael Rappaport, President of Homespire Mortgage. “This year has seen unprecedented change across the mortgage industry – in fact, across our country. We are very proud of our team – the people behind our record-setting numbers – and the work they’ve done and continue to do helping borrowers responsibly and affordably achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 36 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contacts

Derek Howard

William Mills Agency, on behalf of Homespire Mortgage

678-781-7215

derek@williammills.com

