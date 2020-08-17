Fast-Growing Custom Web and Mobile Developer, SandBox Union Opens New Office

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business—SandBox Union, a web and mobile custom software developer for enterprise solutions, opened the doors of a new office this week. With an ever-expanding client list necessitating tripling their number of employees, the company made a new home for themselves in Rochester, NY.

“We have seen our workload increased dramatically,” stated SBU President, Tiffany Organisciak. “We had to seek out the best full-time and freelance employees in the field. We have engineering talent from Apple and Accenture, while also bringing co-op students from the Rochester Institute of Technology onboard.”

While the field has been historically male-dominated, Organisciak is poised and determined to be an industry disrupter. She is quickly making connections all over the country, resolved to find the best solutions for her clients.

“We started this company last year doing freelance work and found the demand was far greater than imagined—it quickly became a full-time job. We knew it was time to think much bigger,” said Organisciak. “Now, with this new space and the incredible team we’ve built, we’re able to tackle any challenge a client can present us with.”

Organisciak, who has a background in education, taught herself to code while working full-time—following her passion for solving problems and building better designs. The work quickly stood out, and clients were seeking SBU for new software and business solutions.

SBU envisioned a grand opening event, which is now on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our priority right now is the health and safety of our employees. We opened the office to allow us to grow, but we’re limiting the number of employees in the space at a time. We’re following the recommended safety protocols and allowing the majority of our staff to work remotely,” said Organisciak.

With a focus on their community, the company’s biggest project during the pandemic has been designing and implementing document collection software, aptly named DocCollect, to provide fast, easy, and secure document transfer and PDF conversion for a large staffing agency in Rochester. DocCollect has allowed prospective employers and employees to exchange all types of files from the safety of their own homes.

“It’s what we do,” Organisciak said. “We fix problems, and we’re ready to meet any needs.”

For business inquiries, contact Tiffany Organisciak, hello@sandboxunion.com or (585) 484-8412.

https://www.sandboxunion.com

Contacts

For business inquiries, contact Tiffany Organisciak, hello@sandboxunion.com or (585) 484-8412