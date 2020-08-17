Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Missouri Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors a New Year of Learning

MANCHESTOR, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a tuition-free online public school, serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing Missouri students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open up their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 24th.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic and interactive curriculum, MOVA gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

MOVA students access a rich curriculum facilitated by Missouri-certified teachers in virtual classrooms. All students are offered the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art, and music. MOVA’s teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one online meetings to ensure academic and personal success.

Through the Destinations Career Academy at MOVA, students in grades 9-12 may choose to pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand fields of Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Courses developed with business and industry professionals invite students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

“We have a unique opportunity to provide students with a head start to their future,” said Kelvin Carter, Career Readiness Education Administrator at MOVA. “In a time of so much uncertainty in the world, it is a special privilege as an educator to lead students on this virtual path to success.”

Families and students choose online and blended learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, or to balance student schedules with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MOVA students remain connected to their district of residence and graduate with diplomas from their home district. Students are eligible for sports, outings, and extracurricular activities like all other public-school students in Missouri.

More information on MOVA and how to enroll can be found at mova.k12.com, following MOVA on Facebook, or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12 with prior public-school enrollment the semester prior to enrollment. As part of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information, about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.

